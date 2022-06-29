ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Five-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Commits to Texas

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

This is the second five-star recruit the Longhorns have landed just this week.

Five-star 2023 wide receiver Johntay Cook II announced Wednesday he is committing to Texas in a video posted on Twitter. Cook started the video by thanking all the people in his life for getting him here before beginning a skit when someone knocks on his door.

When he opens it, two kids present him with two small trophies.

“Hey Texas fans, let’s get some more trophies. Hook em,” Cook said.

Cook is rated as a five-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite and is listed as the No. 36 prospect in the 2023 class. On Thursday, the Longhorns landed Arch Manning —the No. 1-ranked recruit in the same class.

Cook is entering his senior year at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas and it would be fair to say that the Longhorns can’t wait to get both Manning and Cook on the field together.

Cook’s address to fans regarding trophies already sets some high expectations. Texas hasn’t won a national title since 2005 and has only won a single New Year’s Six bowl in the past decade. For the first time in a long time, there’s some hope in Austin.

