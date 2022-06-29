ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young woman falls onto subway tracks at NYC Grand Central Terminal, fatally struck by train

By Thomas Tracy, Clayton Guse, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Grand Central Terminal Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A 22-year-old NYU student and Lazard intern died after falling onto the subway tracks in front of a train at the No. 7 station beneath Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

The woman, identified by financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard as employee Helen Chen, fell to the tracks around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday as a Hudson Yards-bound train rolled into the station. The train did not stop before running her over and she died at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses saw Chen tumble onto the tracks but it’s unclear what caused her fatal fall, police said.

Police said the young woman recently moved to New York from California.

“Lazard is devastated about the tragic death of our colleague,” the firm said in a statement. “The loss of someone so early in life is unimaginable. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and her Lazard colleagues.”

Lazard sent out an internal memo to employees Wednesday morning notifying them of Chen’s tragic death, the finance social media account Litquidity wrote.

“She was a rising senior at NYU who tripped and was fatally struck by a subway train,” Litquidity posted. “Absolutely awful.”

Trains on the No. 7 line run on a system called “communications-based train control” and are driven automatically by computers. Train operators still sit at the front of the trains but do not hold a “dead man switch” that triggers the emergency brakes whenever an operator lets go.

With Elizabeth Keogh

Comments / 13

The DownVoter
2d ago

They need to install those shatter proof glass safety doors like they have in other countries and that's to prevent someone falling into the tracks

Reply
9
Catherine Dardani
2d ago

What a shame to lose someone that young. May her soul rip. My condolences to her family and friends.

Reply
11
Buxtehude 11
2d ago

I always keep the train conductor in mind … it is extremely traumatizing to have someone jump or fall onto the tracks and you cannot stop the train in time. Be it accident or intentional , the grief has multiple targets. The MTA should look to Japan and the UK for effective ways to install safety measures on its platforms. In Japan, it is impossible to access the tracks .. they have permanent barriers that only open when the train is in the station and close immediately after train doors are closed and it exits the station. For those of you who’ve never used Japan’s subways system, You can see this for yourselves on You Tube .

Reply
3
#Subway#Trains#Manhattan#Computers#Accident#Grand Central Terminal#New York Daily News Tns#Nyu
