On Wednesday 29 June, the rapper R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after being found guilty for sex trafficking and racketeering last year. Breon Peace, US attorney for the eastern district of New York, said Kelly showed a “callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct”, despite facing seven of his victims in court and hearing of the impact his actions had on them. Some of them were just children when the abuse began.One victim, Jovante Cunningham – who first met Kelly at age 14 and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO