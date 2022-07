EUGENE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a stolen truck and trailer full of animal health supplies. According to the sheriff's office, sometime over the night of June 27 into the morning of June 28, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 block of N. Coburg Road.

