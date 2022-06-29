ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cameron Diaz to un-retire for new movie with Jamie Foxx, has surprise chat with Tom Brady

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Cameron Diaz is ready for her next act.

The 49-year-old actress is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the movie “Back to Action,” according to an announcement Wednesday that featured a surprise appearance by Tom Brady.

Foxx shared audio of a recent phone conversation with Diaz, during which he patched in Brady.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady says in the clip, which was shared on Foxx’s Twitter page. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

The shocked Diaz said Brady’s encouragement was “exactly what I needed.”

“We’ll take it from here,” Brady then told Foxx.

The Netflix action-comedy will be Diaz’s first film since 2014, when she starred in three movies, including an adaptation of “Annie” that also featured Foxx.

Diaz is known for films including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Shrek” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Brady, 44, retired from the NFL for about a month this offseason, before announcing in March that he’ll be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. It will be the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s third season with Tampa after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cameron Diaz
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
NME

Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The New England Patriots#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
Daily Mail

Cameron Diaz's big comeback! 'Retired' star announces her surprise return to acting in new Netflix film starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady eight years after she quit Hollywood

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix action-comedy feature Back In Action. The news about the 49-year-old actress was announced through a message that was shared to Jamie Foxx's Twitter account on Wednesday. The 54-year-old actor notably brought in Tom Brady in an effort to coax...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ScreenCrush

Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Cameron Diaz hasn’t had a starring role in a movie since 2014, when she appeared as Miss Hannigan in the modern remake of Annie. After that, Diaz stopped working and in 2018 confirmed she was “semi-retired” from acting, reportedly because she disliked all the travel. Eight years...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo Fashion Brand

Autumn Adeigbo has some new investors — including Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union — bringing the designer’s total funding for her nameplate brand to approximately $4.2 million. The designer and founder of the women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear brand first met Diaz and Kunis at a retreat hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brit Morin. There, the trio bonded over shared interests, such as entrepreneurship and technology, before Adeigbo brought the actresses on board as investors.More from The Hollywood ReporterJulia Roberts Praises 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' 25 Years Later: "We Really Got Lucky"Gabrielle Union Boards Apple's 'Truth Be Told' for Season 3Ukraine President Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for Their Support “If you would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

At 73, Tom Berenger From ‘Platoon’ Finally Settled Down After Four Marriages

To fully capture the nuanced, powerful facets of life at war, Platoon introduced audiences to a cast of diverse personalities. Most sinister among these characters remains Sergeant Barnes, whose rough exterior matched his inner personality. Like many of his Platoon colleagues, though, actor Tom Berenger went on to add many more noteworthy projects to his portfolio. So, what did he get up to after the war film?
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck A Kiss As She Visits Him On Set Of Movie With Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez making an unexpected visit to the set of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s movie seems like a phrase straight out of 2002, but such was the case on Tuesday. As Ben, 49, and Matt, 51, filmed their currently untitled biopic about the creation of Nike, J.Lo, 52, swung by the film set in Los Angeles on June 21. In a photo from of her visit, Jennifer rocked a black jumpsuit, a perfect outfit for the early summer weather in Southern California. While she walked with Ben, J.Lo leaned in and kissed her soon-to-be husband on the lips. Ben, for his part, kept it casual, dressing in a grey t-shirt, a pair of dark jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy