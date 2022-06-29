Cameron Diaz to un-retire for new movie with Jamie Foxx, has surprise chat with Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is ready for her next act.

The 49-year-old actress is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the movie “Back to Action,” according to an announcement Wednesday that featured a surprise appearance by Tom Brady.

Foxx shared audio of a recent phone conversation with Diaz, during which he patched in Brady.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady says in the clip, which was shared on Foxx’s Twitter page. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

The shocked Diaz said Brady’s encouragement was “exactly what I needed.”

“We’ll take it from here,” Brady then told Foxx.

The Netflix action-comedy will be Diaz’s first film since 2014, when she starred in three movies, including an adaptation of “Annie” that also featured Foxx.

Diaz is known for films including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Shrek” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Brady, 44, retired from the NFL for about a month this offseason, before announcing in March that he’ll be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. It will be the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s third season with Tampa after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.