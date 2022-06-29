ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovations to shut down trains on Hartford Line for most of summer. Here’s what to expect.

By Ted Glanzer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Commuters who use the Hartford Line will soon have to make adjustments for much of the summer, as CTrail announced this week that renovations at the Hartford Union Station and in Windsor will shut down train service on the line from July 18 to Sept. 11.

Substitute bus service will be made available for most of the trains along the Hartford Line, which links Springfield and New Haven with daily commuter rail service, according to a statement by CTrail, which expects to release a full schedule by July 1.

The renovations include replacing the roof on the platform canopy in Union Station, improving lighting on the boarding platform and replacing gutters, the release said. A slope stabilization project, which entails moving the track several feet away from an embankment, and maintenance on the communications and signal system will take place in Windsor.

“With the completion of these two projects, riders will enjoy a safer and more efficient rail service and infrastructure,” the statement says.

Because it’s an active rail line, it wasn’t feasible to do the work ... during service, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

“The two-month service disruption to the rail service allows the work to be done quicker, safer and more cost-effective,” Morgan said. “We’re looking at doing it in a shorter time instead of trying to do a bit and piece [of work] in an hour, 90 minutes at a time.”

Some commuters made their feelings about the service interruption known on social media.

“Truly sad … but Union Station needs a LOT of work,” one commenter said. “Better to do it now in the summer than anytime else.”

“It’s gonna be a long summer,” another commenter said.

Fares will be collected on the substitute buses, the statement says.

“Passengers are required to purchase a CTrail or Amtrak ticket to board the substitute buses,” the statement says.

The 4-year-old commuter and leisure travel service just returned to a full schedule of 32 trains last July . As a result of the pandemic, the number of trains were cut down to 10 on weekdays from March until July 2020. From July 2020 to July 2021, there were 22 trains a day during the week.

Morgan said June numbers weren’t available, but May numbers showed the service had recovered about 75% of its riders from pre-pandemic days.

“The Hartford Line is rebounding really strongly,” Morgan said. “While the rail service will be disrupted from mid-July to mid-September, that bus service will be there, so there will be opportunities for people to get from A to B. ... We understand this is a disruption, we appreciate the public and commuters and riders being patient, but we are hopeful and optimistic that when the work is done, that the ridership will come back to that 75% level and continue to increase throughout the rest of the year.”

For more information and updates on the Hartford Line, visit hartfordline.com .

Amtrak is also affected by the repairs and provided the following adjustments being made along the line to its schedule.

Sunday, July 17:

  • Train 432 is cancelled – operates via bus.

Weekdays July 18 to Sept. 9:

  • Trains 451, 473, 475, 417, 490, 495, 471, 470, 474, 476, 412 are cancelled and will operate as a bus.
  • Adjusted schedule for train for train 55 between Springfield and New Haven.
  • Added new deadhead train 995 (Monday through Friday).
  • Deadhead trains 5550 & 5552 will operate 15 minutes earlier effective July 18.
  • Train 495 & 471 will operate Greenfield, Mass., to Springfield only and 15 minutes earlier.

Weekends July 23 to Sept. 11:

  • Trains 450, 465, 416 are cancelled and will operate as a bus.
  • Added new deadhead train 988 (Saturday).
  • Train 460 will operate on Sundays only.
  • Train 458 will operate on Saturdays.
  • Adjusted schedule for train 140.
  • Adjusted schedule for train 497.
  • Adjusted schedule for train 57.
  • Adjusted schedule for train 54.

Friday, Sept. 9:

  • Train 148 will terminate in New Haven.

Sept. 10-11 weekend:

  • Train 147 will originate out of New Haven.
  • Train 140 will terminate in New Haven.
  • Train 54 will terminate in New Haven.
  • Train 57 will originate in New Haven.
  • Train 157 will originate out of New Haven.
  • Trains 405, 463, 409, 465, 467, 497,488, 450, 460,461, 464, 416, 432 will not operate.

Monday, Sept. 12:

  • Train 451 is cancelled and will operate as a bus.
  • Train 141 will originate out of New Haven.

“We thank our customers as well as our partners at CTDOT for their patience and continued cooperation with our efforts to keep this important infrastructure in a state of good repair,” Jason Abrams, public relations manager for Amtrak, said.

Ted Glanzer can be reached at tglanzer@courant.com

