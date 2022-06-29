ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 year old Colorado Keira Lipp breaks world record for youngest person to ski all 7 seven continents

Colorado elementary school student, Keira Nicole Lipp, broke the world record for the youngest person to ski on all seven continents.  Having skied Antarctica in February 2022, and Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America before Antarctica, South America was her last continent.  High in the Andes Mountains of South America, accompanied by her father (Jordan Lipp) and her younger brother (Maddock Lipp), Keira (age 10 years and 23 days) skied at Portillo, Chile to break the world record.  Portillo is located near the towering mountain of Aconcagua (22,838’) in the Andes.  The previous world record for the youngest person to ski all seven continents was set back in 2008.

Keira is from Golden, Colorado and will be starting fifth grade elementary school this fall.  She first learned to ski at age two. In addition to skiing all over North America, to check-off the first four continents, Keira skied in Cervinia, Italy (Europe), Thredbo and Perisher, Australia (Australia), and YongPyong and Jisan, South Korea (Asia).

Having accomplished her goal of breaking the world record for the youngest person to ski all seven continents, her new goal is to be a better skier than her dad while she’s still a kid.

