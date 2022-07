There may be a possible solution to the Roe v. Wade situation. Since it was determined, in many states, that life starts at conception, a pregnant woman should be able to donate for adoption the fetus/baby to the state/church, etc., as soon as she learns she is pregnant. She can also demand that the fetus/baby be removed immediately so that it can be raised by the state and at the state’s expense — the states win.

