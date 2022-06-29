ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hannan’s Becky Lambert selected as New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lambert, who led Hannan to its third straight softball state championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in...

