Hannan’s Becky Lambert selected as New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year
By Staff report
NOLA.com
3 days ago
Becky Lambert, who led Hannan to its third straight softball state championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in...
Zach Wrightsil, the star forward for Loyola’s national championship men’s basketball team, was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s outstanding male amateur athlete of the year from the New Orleans area Friday morning. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Sugar Bowl, selects annual award...
On the Mandeville High School gym floor, three competitors raced to get as many basketballs as possible through a hoop and then climb to the highest rung on a ladder. But these weren’t ordinary competitors; they were robots that blinked and spun as energetic pop music blared, the clock counted down toward two minutes and 30 seconds, and high-spirited spectators cheered them on.
The Randy Newman song “Louisiana 1927” has become a local classic, covered by numerous pianists and vocalists, with its familiar lines, “The river had busted through clear down to Plaquemines / Six feet of water in the streets of Evangeline.”. It describes the destruction after the Mississippi...
New Orleans just endured its hottest June on record. The average temperature was 85.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell. The previous record, 85 degrees, was set in 2011. New Orleans, along with the rest of southeast Louisiana, experienced a heat wave that tied or set...
The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
Joel Griffin’s first job was in a seafood restaurant in his hometown of Madison, Connecticut. While attending Tulane University, he missed lobster rolls, a New England seafood staple. Last year, he started his pop-up Joel’s Lobster Rolls to serve the sandwiches to locals. His pop-up is doing a weekend residency at Bourree through July 3, and he’s at Oak St. Brewery on Thursday, Winston’s Pub and Patio on Friday and Miel Brewery & Taproom on Saturday. He also regularly pops up at Henry’s Uptown Bar. For more information, see @joelslobsterrolls on Instagram.
Award-winning New Orleans fried chicken restaurant Willie Mae's Scotch House is expanding to Los Angeles, California with a standalone full-service restaurant, according to Eater LA. Willie Mae's Scotch House was founded by Wille Mae Seaton in 1957 and has since won several awards, including the James Beard Award for "America's...
Growing up in Lafourche Parish, state Rep. Joseph Orgeron’s family made a living supplying every manner of boat needed by Louisiana’s offshore oil and gas industry to operate in the Gulf of Mexico. Boats for crews and supplies, tugboats, liftboats, you name it, they had it. And they...
"Pan Am Flight 759," a documentary by filmmaker Royd Anderson, will be screened at two Jefferson Parish Libraries on Saturday, July 9, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the crash. The first screening will occur at 9:30 a.m. at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2750 Manhattan Blvd.,...
This week’s issue marks the beginning of a yearlong series on the effects of climate change and its disastrous impact on the lives, and livelihoods, of workers in New Orleans and southern Louisiana. Our cover story this week on the nascent offshore wind industry, written by Kaylee Poche and...
Two years after Pontchartrain Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, residents gathered Thursday to unveil a marker recognizing the New Orleans neighborhood as a "safe cradle for Black hope and prosperity." Though the neighborhood first received the nod as an historic district in June 2020, the...
When a hurricane is heading for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana, the biggest question for many is whether to stay or evacuate. If officials say to leave, then you need to leave. A mandatory evacuation means all residents and visitors must leave. A voluntary evacuation means you can leave, but...
Liberty’s Kitchen culinary instructor chef De Wells will visit Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center to demonstrate how to make a tasty, healthy meal that teens ages 11-17 can recreate at home. The cooking lesson takes place on Friday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at the library, 4300...
The ninth annual Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Brew Fest and Homebrew Competition was held at the Castine Center in Mandeville on June 25, bringing together almost 60 teams showcasing their home-brewed ale concoctions and many commercial beer vendors. The beverages included IPAs, lagers and many others with more exotic flavors, such as pineapple, hibiscus, mango habanero and raspberry wheat. Guests received their own personalized glass to taste the beverages, as well as a necklace with pretzels attached for palate cleansing between vendors. Guests vote, and the event's People’s Choice winners included Macy Hope, with Drink Like a Girl, first place; Ryan Landry, with Laughing Bayou, second; and David Mrowski. The event once again benefited the Northshore Humane Society, with many of the zythophiles bringing their own pets to the event. The Mystic Krewe of Brew is the oldest home-brew club on the north shore, and the event’s namesake, Larry Hartzog, was well known in the area for his love of jazz and animals, as well as the unique ingredients he brought to home-brewing.
With New Orleans preparing to host the Essence Festival of Culture for the first time in three years, city officials said Wednesday they will enact French Quarter vehicle restrictions and other security protocols through the July 4th holiday weekend. The festival is expected to draw about half a million attendees...
Looking for a 360-degree view of your favorite room? There’s a swivel chair for that. Check out these five, each with a contemporary look. In a Baltic blue print that feels at once classic and unexpected, the Justine swivel chair is further bolstered by an espresso-finished base, high back and flared ends.
The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
If you’re looking for fun for the Fourth, the New Orleans area has plenty of fireworks shows and events to help celebrate this Independence Day. But for those who wish to avoid crowds and public spaces, private fireworks are an option in some parishes. Before making plans, be sure to check the ordinances in your area.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer began his second term in office by promising Friday night to continue the progress he says the city has made over the past four years, crediting the City Council and his department heads - what he likes to call Team Slidell. Cromer, Police Chief Randy Fandal...
Amazon confirmed Friday that the opening of a 140,000-square-foot delivery center in Slidell has been delayed, although the company did not say when the facility will open or when it will start hiring. A company spokesperson said those dates will announced at a later time. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said...
