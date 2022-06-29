Meta sparks anger by charging for VR apps

Meta is facing a growing backlash for the charges imposed on apps created for its virtual reality headsets, as developers complain about the commercial terms set around futuristic devices that the company hopes will help create a multibillion-dollar consumer market. Facebook’s parent has pledged to spend $10 billion a...
An Italian company’s hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a new report. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.
TikTok's rise to the top of the social media game was relatively quick. In September 2021, the app reported a massive 1 billion users, all as people spent an average of 52 minutes in the app every day. Since its meteoric rise, nearly every other social network and tech company has imitated its content ideas. That massive userbase, combined with the fact that its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, has been firing alarms at the US government for a while now. The Trump administration infamously attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020, only for the issue to vanish under Biden. In light of a fresh controversy involving ByteDance, the FCC is once again going after TikTok — and this time, it's seeking its complete removal from app stores.
Google had a pair of high-ranking executives leave this week. The first was Bill Ready, Google's "President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users," who left to become CEO of Pinterest. The second big departure is Javier Soltero, who was vice president and GM of Google Workspace, Google's paid business app, and was the leader of Google Messaging. Both executives made big changes to Google in their nearly three-year stints at the company. Now that they are leaving, it's unclear what the future of their respective products holds.
Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
Anyone who has signed in to a website or app knows that it can be a challenge to remember how you originally signed in to that website, app, or service. The popular password manager 1Password is rolling out a new feature to help you keep track of which service you used…
The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
The coordinated complaints about Amazon’s confusing and convoluted cancellation process for Prime were announced back in April 2021 — so it’s taken just over a year for the e-commerce giant to agree to change its ways. Following the engagement with EU regulators, the Commission said today that...
The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
Apple is preparing to release its augmented reality headset in a matter of months and it will be a “game-changer” for the industry, according to the new report.The headset has a release date of January 2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with a strong track record of leaks from within Apple’s supply chain.He also said that the release will be a “game-changer for the headset industry”, in a report he released publicly on Medium.The headset will not be purely about virtual reality but will have the option to feed video from the outside world into its screen, he...
Your Android phone, much like your car, requires regular maintenance to identify problems, prevent future issues and keep it running at its best. To start, you can give the exterior of your phone a good clean, since you're likely putting it close to your face every day. Dust, dirt and gunk can quickly collect in the charging ports and speakers, and it's not only bad for your hygiene -- it can also shorten your smart phone's lifespan.
Tech companies like Apple and Amazon are hiring in droves these days, and if you're looking to switch careers, learning to code can give you the skills needed to acquire one of those new digital positions. Not only does knowing how to code open your possibilities for careers, it also gives you new opportunities to work from home. And don't worry, you don't have to leave your home to learn how to code, either: There are plenty of online coding classes available.
Google is updating its built-in password manager for Chrome and Android as it attempts to position it as an alternative to standalone services offered by 1Password and Bitwarden, the company announced today. Most significant is the ability to manually add passwords to the service, rather than simply relying on Chrome’s offer to save credentials when you use them. There had previously been signs of this feature on Chrome on desktop, but now Google says it’s making it available across “all platforms.”
It's been 15 years since the iPhone arrived on the scene, and Apple's smartphone is still going strong. It's the backbone of the company's earnings, a key product in the Apple ecosystem and a boon companion to millions of people. This week we've been looking to both the past and...
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to cash in on the lucrative advertising business. The carrier has officially launched its new “App Insights” program after more than a year in beta. App Insights allows marketers to buy user data directly from T-Mobile, with a particular emphasis on data showing which apps you have on your phone and which apps you regularly use.
The Samsung Gaming Hub is live now on 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, and it's adding two services from Amazon to its game-streaming lineup: Twitch and Luna. Twitch is available today, while Luna is coming soon. Gamers will also be able to access Xbox Game Pass now, as well as apps for NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik in the same designated area on their TVs. The company plans to release details about the gaming hub's rollout to earlier Samsung smart TV models at a later date, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.
Whether you are team Android or iOS, it can't be argued that the first iPhone that came out in 2007 laid the foundation for the modern smartphone. Apple's mobile was the first to popularize touch screens and the company was also the first to launch an application store. Other vendors were quick to follow suit and one of them managed to surpass Apple in smartphone sales: Samsung.
Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), a group that specializes in tracking and analyzing government-backed hacking and attacks, recently published research on “Hermit” – a spyware that can compromise Android and iOS devices. Luckily, Apple has already found a way to stop the spread of this specific spyware on its devices.
Android malware developers are stepping up their billing fraud game with apps that disable Wi-Fi connections, surreptitiously subscribe users to pricey wireless services, and intercept text messages, all in a bid to collect hefty fees from unsuspecting users, Microsoft said on Friday. Further Reading. This threat class has been a...
The original iPhone launched 15 years ago, on June 29th, 2007, revolutionizing the industry. Other companies in the business had two choices: copy the iPhone, or stick with what they were doing. Google immediately saw the genius behind the iPhone and overhauled Android so that it was more like the iPhone instead of a BlackBerry clone. But it was Samsung that really made the most of the iPhone in the years that followed, copying everything about that original iPhone.
