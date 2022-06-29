ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Speaks With Gloria Steinem on Reproductive Rights Post-Roe v. Wade: “It’s About Having a Choice”

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMlB6_0gPxKfUI00

Meghan Markle is among the high-profile women speaking out about the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion .

The Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem, who Markle has worked with on political issues including now an effort to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified, spoke to former CNN chief White House correspondent, and founder of News Not Noise, Jessica Yellin for Vogue about the Dobbs decision and what the future looks like in the United States post- Roe v. Wade .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Markle, who has two children with Prince Harry and opened up in November 2020 about having a miscarriage, said she felt “fortunate” to have both of her children and elaborated on her perspective on the issue of reproductive rights as a mother.

“I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body,” Markle said. “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.”

She added that she feels the decision about whether or not to have a child is up to the people who could become parents.

“Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy,” Markle said, also highlighting the importance of “women’s physical safety.” “Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice.”

Of her and Steinem, she said, “It’s interesting that here you’re talking to two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily. And we’re both prospering because we were able to make our own choices.”

Looking at what the Dobbs decision means for women in the U.S. going forward, Markle talked about the risks faced by women in states where abortion is illegal.

“This is having a very real impact on women’s bodies and lives starting now,” she said. “Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger. Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk. Some will have to source abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies. Others who are pregnant and find themselves in a medical emergency will be at the mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure that is needed to save her life can even be done at all. What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

Beyond that, she spoke about what state abortion regulations mean for Black women.

“Women of color and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on,” she said. “It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities.”

And Markle, like many people commenting on the Court’s decision, spoke about Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, in which he says the court “should reconsider” decisions that legalized contraception access, marriage equality and even same-sex relationships.

“This is a blueprint for reversing rights. The ruling is a signal about the future of same-sex marriage, contraception access, and many fundamental rights to privacy,” she said. “It feels like the tip of the iceberg and is part of why people feel so scared. We have to channel that fear into action. We can start this November in the midterms. I know hearing that feels so repetitive, but we have to vote, every time, from local elections to state and national elections.”

While Markle is working with Steinem to get the ERA ratified and previously joined with her to support voter-registration efforts in 2020, she urged men, like her “feminist” husband, to get involved too.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too,” she said. “And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

Since stepping away from the British royal family in early 2020, Markle and Harry have taken up residence in Montecito, California, and the two have inked a podcast pact with Spotify and overall deal with Netflix.

For Steinem, having public figures like Markle and Harry speak about reproductive access is “very, very, very important.”

“We trust them and nothing but nothing replaces trust. It is the most important quality or attribute,” she said. “We can see things on television and not believe them or not trust them. But when people like these two tell us, then we trust it.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next”

Whoopi Goldberg is among those calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for saying the court “should reconsider” past rulings that secured access to contraceptives and marriage equality. In his concurring opinion in the court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas said the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” cases that made contraception, same-gender relationships and same-gender marriages, respectively, legal across the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterKamala Harris Emerges as Top Abortion Voice, Warns of More Fallout: "I Definitely Believe This Is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters. Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Jessica Yellin
Person
Meghan Markle
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumors Branded ‘Baseless’ After Fact-Checkers Dismiss Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face another wave of false claims and rumors. But, fact-checkers have dismissed the latest reports about the pair, especially their marriage. Express UK said the allegations centered on the former working royals’ supposed divorce. It noted that a “vicious” headline claimed that the two personalities had signed divorce papers following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Women And Men#British Royal Family#The Supreme Court#Cnn#White House#Sxsw
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Stance on Abortion Gains Mixed Reaction from Fans

America is once again in the midst of a new political development that is sweeping not only the nation but the entire world and it's the overturning of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. For the uninitiated, the Roe v. Wade decision, established on January 22, 1973, states that the United States Constitution upholds the right of every pregnant woman to have an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Reportedly Reignited Their Feud With The Cambridges Post-Platinum Jubilee? Couples Had A ‘Photo Battle’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. But they were not photographed together with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Since the Sussexes no longer work for The Firm, they weren’t invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. They didn’t also sit close to the Cambridges at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving Service.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy