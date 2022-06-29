ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men arrested over fatal stabbing in west London

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDPVm_0gPxJ1Uo00

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in west London .

Scotland Yard said the men aged 32 and 23, both of Ealing , west London, were arrested late on Tuesday by detectives investigating the murder of Karamjeet Singh Reel.

Both men are in custody at a west London police station.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 12.30am on Saturday to reports of a man who had been seriously injured in Staines Road, Hounslow .

Karamjeet Singh Reel, of Hounslow, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination took place at Uxbridge Mortuary on Saturday and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation continues into the events that led to Karamjeet’s murder.

“We still need to speak to anyone who was in the area of Staines Road in Hounslow in the early hours of Saturday June 25 and witnessed anything that may be of relevance.

“I would ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in contact with my officers, it could prove to be a crucial piece of the wider picture that enables us to identify whoever is responsible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pays tribute to ‘kind-hearted’ teenage stab victim

The family of a teenager who died in a stabbing attack in Wolverhampton has paid tribute to him as a “kind-hearted, loving, caring” person.Ronan Kanda’s loved ones said their “hearts are broken” following his death on Wednesday.West Midlands Police said a post-mortem showed he had been stabbed twice at the scene on Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.He died at the scene.Five people, aged between 15 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.In a statement released through police, his family said: “Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Police bodycam captures five-year-old’s mother crying during arrest

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Logan Mwangi’s mother and stepfather were arrested on suspicion of his murder.Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped into a river in Wales in July 2021.A chilling video shows Angharad Williamson, 31, asking why she’s being arrested alongside John Cole, 40, while crying on the stairs.“Tell me now what happened to my son... we need to help find out what happened to Logan,” she says.“It’s tearing my heart apart.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Logan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestLogan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestMoment Logan Mwangi’s biological father told five-year-old son could have survived
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#London Police#Murder#Scotland Yard#Violent Crime#Uxbridge Mortuary
The Independent

House explosion that killed mother with ‘heart of gold’ was caused by ‘accidental’ gas leak

A gas explosion that destroyed a terraced house and killed a 79-year-old grandmother was caused by an accidental gas leak in the home’s pipework, investigators have found.Doreen Rees-Bibb died in the blast on Dulwich Road, Birmingham, on Sunday evening, while her partner and the owner of the house David Murphy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.The cause of the fatal explosion was determined to have most likely been an “accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework”, police, fire and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) officials said.The HSE, West...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after alleging firefighter husband killed himself

A woman in North Carolina who claimed her husband shot and killed himself has been arrested and charged with his murder. People reports that police arrived at the couple's home on 25 June after receiving a 911 call "regarding an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound." When they arrived, they found Mishael "MJ" James Auman, 37, was alive but unconscious and suffering from a firearm wound. Mr Auman was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries. The firefighter had a long career in Randolph County and was employed full-time in the city of Asheboro. He also actively volunteered...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Man unable to work after Home Office mistook him for murderer brother

A man who has lived in the UK since he was 10 has been left unable to work and facing “harassment” by the authorities for nearly three years after the Home Office mistook him for his killer twin brother.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status – and he is still waiting.The Home Office said the process should take around five working days or sometimes up to a month. Despite phoning the department numerous times to ask what was causing the delay,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Farmer accused of murdering wife ‘showed more affection to the family dog,’ court told

A pig farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank showed her “little affection” and preferred the family dog, a court heard.David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by disposing of wife Brenda Venables’ body.The remains of Ms Venables, who was 48 when she vanished, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Mr Venables, then 49, had rekindled a “long-standing” affair he was having with his mother’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Logan Mwangi’s mother drastically changed her appearance after murdering five-year-old son

Logan Mwangi’s mother drastically changed her appearance in a desperate bid not to be recognised by fellow prison inmates after murdering him.Angharad Williamson, 31, has been jailed alongside her boyfriend John Cole, 40, and his stepson Craig Mulligan, 14, for the murder of her five-year-old son in July last year.Logan was found dumped in the River Ogmore near his home in Bridgend, south Wales, after suffering catastrophic injuries similar to those seen in car crash victims.In body-worn camera footage released by police, Williamson can be seen with bright pink hair as she screams and sobs, telling police “I haven’t...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teenager accused of perpetrating hate crimes stabbed to death in New York

A man accused of perpetrating multiple hate crimes against Sikhs in New York City died after being stabbed in the chest by an assailant on Thursday night in Brooklyn.Vernon Douglas, 19, had been charged with the highly-publicised assault of a 70-year-old Indian visitor to New York named Nirmal Singh. Mr Douglas had reportedly punched Mr Singh multiple times in the face while walking in the Richmond Hill neighborhood of Queens early on the morning of April 3. Authorities responded to a call regarding Mr Douglas’ welfare on Thursday night and found him lying in the street unresponsive. They transported him...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Extreme hoarder who left immobile sister to die on bedroom floor jailed

The brother of an immobile and vulnerable woman who died in “horrific and filthy conditions” has been jailed for three years for gross negligence manslaughter.Philip Burdett, 59, was “utterly out of his depth” when the health of his sister, Julie Burdett, 61, deteriorated in January 2019 after many years of her suffering from numerous chronic and complex medical conditions.Ms Burdett, described as “friendly, articulate and clever”, was found by paramedics on the floor of her bedroom in Oakside Crescent, Leicester, covered in her own faeces, urine and vomit.She weighed just 4st 10lb at the time of her death and had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NCA says tackling people smuggling is priority as 15 held over Channel deaths

UK officials have vowed that tackling people smuggling remains a priority after arrests were made in connection with the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last winter.The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had worked with a French border police unit which targets immigration crime to provide evidence to identify the 15 people arrested.The suspects were detained across locations in France last week in relation to the November tragedy, in which victims died when the boat they were in sank off the coast of Calais.The events of last November were a tragedy, but...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hundreds show love and support at vigil for Londoner Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena was “on the home stretch” when she was killed as she walked home from a night out, her aunt told hundreds of people at a vigil dedicated to the 35-year-old law graduate.Ms Aleena was only minutes from her front door when she was attacked while walking along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, on June 26.There was an outpouring of love and support at the vigil, which was organised by Ms Aleena’s family, on Saturday.Many of those in Cranbrook Road donned white clothing, while mourners left dozens of bouquets of flowers and cards in tribute to Ms Aleena.Roads...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'We'll walk you home': Hundreds turn up for silent vigil for Zara Aleena

Hundreds of people gathered to trace the steps Zara Aleena took the night she was killed as a tribute to the young woman on Saturday.Aleena was attacked in Ilford, east London while returning home from a night out last Sunday.The crowd “walk her home”, as authorities closed down roads to allow those taking part in the vigil to do the journey Aleena was never able to complete.Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz said: “This is something that we must all change, it must never happen again.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Zara Aleena's aunt pays tribute to her 'fearless' nieceZara Aleena's aunt pays tribute to her 'fearless' niecePolice say murdered Zara Aleena likely the victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain

Footage from last month’s deadly border crossing attempt was confirmed by the Moroccan authorities, in an incident that saw dozens injured and a few fatalities.On June 24, dozens of migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and Spain.The footage shows large groups of people trying to climb a fence standing between Morocco’s Nador and Spain’s Melilla, with objects being thrown at Moroccan police attempting to stop the crossing by using tear gas.The Moroccan government reported at least 23 deaths, while Spanish NGO Walking Borders is reporting 37 fatalities.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy