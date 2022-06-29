Two men arrested over fatal stabbing in west London

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in west London .

Scotland Yard said the men aged 32 and 23, both of Ealing , west London, were arrested late on Tuesday by detectives investigating the murder of Karamjeet Singh Reel.

Both men are in custody at a west London police station.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 12.30am on Saturday to reports of a man who had been seriously injured in Staines Road, Hounslow .

Karamjeet Singh Reel, of Hounslow, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination took place at Uxbridge Mortuary on Saturday and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation continues into the events that led to Karamjeet’s murder.

“We still need to speak to anyone who was in the area of Staines Road in Hounslow in the early hours of Saturday June 25 and witnessed anything that may be of relevance.

“I would ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in contact with my officers, it could prove to be a crucial piece of the wider picture that enables us to identify whoever is responsible.”