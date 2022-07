HUDSON – An Intel official on Thursday confirmed company plans to sell its 149-acre research and development site at 75 Reed Road in Hudson. After the plans were first reported by the Register, William Moss, a senior director of Corporate Communications at Intel wrote in an email to the Community Advocate that the roughly 800 employees at the Hudson site will move to a facility Intel is leasing at 500 Beaver Brook Road in Harvard.

