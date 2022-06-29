ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County Hospice dance fundraiser back for 2022

By For the Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Judge Eric McCotter joins in during one of the intermission activities in which volunteers competed to hula hoop the longest at the 2019 Dancing with the Stars event. Daily Journal file photo

After an unplanned siesta, it’s time to fiesta — Taste of the Sandhills showcasing Dancing with the Stars is back for 2022.

For the fifth year, Richmond County Hospice will host its Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at The Cole Auditorium. This year’s fiesta- themed event will be held Saturday September 10th from 6-11pm on. RCH’s biggest and brightest fundraiser of the year raises funds to benefit our benevolent and bereavement programs.

For the third year Mabry’s Drug and Home Care is our event sponsor for the evening, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity and support. The continued success of this event is due in large part to the many community sponsors and contributors. Table sponsors will have a reserved table in the banquet room and premium seating in the auditorium, among other perks. Currently we have the following committed table sponsors: Drs. Joey and Mary Catherine Moree, Sandhills Alternative Academy, C.F. Smith Property Group, Simply Chic Boutique, Enterprise-Fleet Management, Kidz Konstruction Childcare, Outreach for Jesus Christian Academy, Evolution Fitness/Blake Altman Premiere Real Estate, Godfather’s Pizza, RBS Case Management, and Tri-Cook Electrical Contractors. There are still two pending table sponsorships as of today.

The Taste of the Sandhills portion of the evening features local restaurants, caterers, and other food establishments who donate their time and a sampling of their favorite foods. We would like to recognize and thank the food vendors who have already confirmed for this year including Peking wok, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Godfather’s Pizza, Holiday, The Grille, Captain George Seafood Restaurant, Emily & Kathy Wescott, Lowe’s Food of Southern Pines, El Chapin Guatemalan Restaurant, Kickback Jack’s-Southern Pines, The Taco Factory, Mama Noi’s, Buie’s Cotton Gin, InMotionz Food Truck, Taco Loko, and #1 Diner.

The DWTS competition is formatted allowing all couples to dance their routine, and upon the judges’ review, selected couples will receive a “call back” to the floor to perform the same dance a second time. Dancers will be competing for one of three awards: People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, and Hospice Choice. Guests can purchase voting tickets for $1 and cast as many votes as they desire for the couple they enjoy most. The couple receiving the most votes that night will receive the People’s Choice trophy. The Hospice Choice Award will be given to the couple who raised the most funds prior to the event. Of course, last but not least, the Judges’ Choice award goes to the couple that the judges select as their favorite of the evening. Confirmed Dancers performing this year include Taylor Cox & Chuck Wright, Charlie & Alyse Melvin, Paula Daigle & Mary Morrow, Allison Wheeler & Jake Wheeler, Wesley & Bethany Jackson, Antonio & Brandie-Nicole Hamilton, Mark Rohleder & Johnnie Brigman, Rob & Taylor Lingren, and Toni Maples & Bob Carter.

The events of the evening will be hosted by The Cole’s own Joey Bennett serving as the emcee, on stage intermissions and entertainment will be provided by Bold Moves Dance Company, Dance Sensations & Gymnastics, and some hospice staff members. As any major dance competition would have, RCH’s event has an all-star cast of professional judges. The judges, Travis Breen, Kim Menna and Eric McCotter, all represent Dancers, Inc., located in New Jersey. Other entertainment will be provided by Stewart Niemyer offering the deejaying services for the dance floor and lobby bar area. And of course, Nic Wilkes will transform the Cole into a beautiful fiesta with all the décor.

This year there will be Premiere tickets that include the Taste of the Sandhills with an entry time of 6:00pm and tickets for the Dancing with the Stars portion only with a 7:00pm entry time and the competition begins at 7:30pm. Premiere Tickets that include both Taste of the Sandhills and Dancing with the Stars will be $60.00 apiece. Dancing with the Stars only tickets with seats on the floor portion of the auditorium will be $40.00 each, and discounted Dancing with the Stars only tickets with seats in the Mezzanine will be $30.00 per ticket.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday July 1st via the Eventbrite website or by calling our office at 910-997-4464.


