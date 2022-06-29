San Antonio Area Getting Massive $1M Food Hall

Photo: Getty Images

Helotes, which is just northwest of San Antonio , will be getting a new $1 million food hall. My San Antonio reported that the 10,000-dquare-foot property will be called Roots Food Hall.

So what all will it have?

Roots Food Hall will feature multiple restaurant tenants, a landscaped courtyard area, and a full-service bar. Because of the mixed-drink liquor license, visitors will be able to use the bar space and wander the grounds.

The food hall will be situated in a 24,500-square-foot complex called The Legacy, which is a mixed use space housing restaurants, shopping areas, and more.

Rudy Montez , a broker working with Core Commercial Real Estate to fill spaces at The Legacy, said that they can't share which restaurants have signed up to rent spaces yet. But, there are currently negotiations with several potential tenants.

Check out the plans below: