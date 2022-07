The families of Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones wanted to make sure the City of Porterville has the resources it needs when it comes to public safety. Out of a collaboration between the Figueroa and Jones families will come the Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Administrative Offices that will be constructed at the former site of the Porterville Public Library. The EOC will serve as the centralized location will coordinate the response and recovery to emergency incidents and disasters in Porterville and Southeastern Tulare Cointy.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO