Jeremiah Cobb, a 4-star running back out of Montgomery, Alabama, (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Cobb, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, announced on social media that he would play at Auburn. Cobb is rated the No. 8 running back in the class of 2023, and the No. 18 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has a reported 33 offers. Cobb thanked God, his mother, coaches and teammates as part of the announcement.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO