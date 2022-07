A Cleveland man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for supplying the fentanyl that killed a Cuyahoga Falls resident in 2019. Devonte L. Fellows, 26, of Cleveland, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent after his conviction of distributing fentanyl to the victim, identified in court documents by the initials A.T. ...

