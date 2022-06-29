ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cruz takes a shot at Elmo over vaccine

By Adela Suliman
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Muppet Elmo proudly got his coronavirus vaccine, weeks after the United States made the shots widely available for children younger than 5. The furry red Sesame Street resident, who has been 3 1/2 years old since 1984, acknowledged in his signature falsetto voice that there was "a little pinch, but...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Kofi Annan
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#The Vaccines#Politics Federal#Pbs#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
SFGate

Cassidy Hutchinson and the all-knowing presence of Washington's aides

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WASHINGTON - Washington is run by aides, or at least it runs on the work of aides: the gophers, the schedulers, the advisers, the consiglieres, the speechwriters, the deputy assistant whatevers, the advance teams, the surrogates and spokespeople, the bag men and body men and boss whisperers, the young women who arrange everything and get credit for nothing. The aide is just out of frame, or blurry in the background, or seated against the wall of the conference room. Head down, taking notes, sending texts. Crafting a plan, a response, a lunch order. The aide's responsibilities can be vast or pinpoint, consequential or quotidian. But even at a lower rank, even with modest experience, an aide has a source of formidable power: proximity. The aide sees and hears and knows, because they are, simply, around.
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Committee May Make Criminal Referral on Witness Tampering -Cheney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that anybody who tried to influence testimony be prosecuted, Representative Liz Cheney said in an interview broadcast on Thursday. The witness-tampering issue emerged during the Jan. 6...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy