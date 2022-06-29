ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

BART Police Arrest Two Suspects In Weekend Shooting

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBART police have arrested two suspects, a San Francisco man and an Oakland woman, in connection with a Saturday shooting that took place onboard a train. Last week brought us not one but two shootings on public transit. Following the fatal Wednesday shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco that...

sfist.com

CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Criminal charges against Oakland cops in deadly chase unlikely, expert says

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is investigating the actions of two officers accused of chasing a sideshow suspect without permission, then taking off after that car crashed and killed a bystander. Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the officers had to turn in their guns and badges pending an ongoing...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

SF Man Fatally Shot In Lower Haight

There was a homicide Thursday night in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood, and a 20-year-old man is dead. The SFPD put out a release about the shooting, reporting that officers were called to the scene on the 400 block of Rose Street in the Lower Haight at 9:16 p.m. Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Oakland Police offering reward for fatal hit-and-run driver information

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)--Oakland Police are releasing video in hopes of finding a driver that killed a father in front of his children on June 16. Police say the incident occurred before 8:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Jefferson Street intersection. Dmitry Putilov was crossing the intersection with his two children when he was killed by The post Oakland Police offering reward for fatal hit-and-run driver information appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest man in Vegas for stabbing woman to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested a man in Las Vegas for stabbing a woman to death last month. Sgt. Christian Camarillo said on Friday that Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody by law enforcement in Las Vegas on June 20 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody until he is extradited to Santa Clara County.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect flees after armed robbery at Trader Joe’s in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An armed robbery was reported Friday afternoon at a Trader Joe’s in Danville, police announced in a Nixle alert. There were no reports of injuries, and the suspect vehicle left the scene. The Trader Joe’s is located at 85 Railroad Ave., which is one block away from San Ramon Valley High […]
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbery Friday afternoon at Danville Trader Joe's; no injuries

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating an armed robbery at the Trader Joe's store late Friday afternoon. The suspects fled and drove off in a vehicle. There were no injuries. KTVU's Henry Lee reports the victim was robbed at gunpoint of a Rolex watch worth $40,000 outside the...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS News

2 arrested in shooting that wounded man in San Leandro

OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting earlier this month, according to San Leandro police. On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Taylor, 36, and Philip Taylor, 33 in connection with the June 11 shooting. Officers were sent to the area of Garcia and Lafayette...
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said. The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street. Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police chase suspect, flee scene after deadly crash, sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two rookie Oakland police officers chased the driver of a Nissan 350Z they said was involved in a sideshow event, prompting a deadly crash before fleeing the scene without helping anyone who was injured, two sources with knowledge of the department told KTVU. The two officers did...
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman reported missing in Oakland found dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday. According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20. Alameda police were initially unaware of...
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

Solano deputy involved in alleged beating of Nakia Porter promoted to sergeant

FAIRFIELD – One of two deputies involved in the beating of a Black woman following a traffic stop near rural Dixon in 2020 was promoted to sergeant on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Sgt. Lisa McDowell joined the sheriff’s office...

