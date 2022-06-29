ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

Tesla proposes building supercharger station in Sutherlin, Oregon

By KVAL
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTHERLIN, Ore. - Electric car maker Tesla has submitted plans to build a supercharger station in Sutherlin. The proposed site is on Clover...

kcby.com

Comments / 1

Dan Martin
2d ago

The electrical grid in the Sutherlin area won't support it, they already have issues with blackouts! Stop over stressing our resources and using viable land when you already have a source at each and every location in Sutherlin.

Reply
3
kptv.com

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon. The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop. Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

POINT buses adding Portland-Eugene express service

SALEM, Ore. — ODOT's POINT bus service is adding back two runs between Portland and Eugene, just in time for summer travel. Starting July 1, travelers will be able to ride buses on an express schedule, stopping only in Salem, each way. “Adding these two runs will almost bring...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Coos County officials push for fireworks safety to reduce fire risk

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - From flitter sparklers to ground spinners, sparks will fly in the coming days as Fourth of July celebrations commence, but officials say while you're celebrating, keep safety in mind. Coos Forest Protective Association District Specialist Jef Chase warns a single spark on grass or a firework...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
FOX26

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retires

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City Thursday, June 30, after more than 27 years of service that encompassed both of the City’s public safety departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April 1, 2021, has been a great learning experience,...
ROSEBURG, OR
InvestigateWest

A chronic polluter closes its doors. What’s next?

The owner of a wood treatment plant is trying to walk away from its mess in West Eugene, Oregon. Neighbors say, not so fast. It was 10:47 p.m. when Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault got the phone call that changed her life. A doctor diagnosed her daughter, Zion, then 13, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Two years later, the son of her best friend and neighbor was diagnosed with the same cancer. Once childhood pals, their kids were now teenagers with matching lumps on their necks. “Wait a damn minute,” Arberry-Baribeault thought. “They’ve played in the same water, the same parks. … What made our kids sick?” The teens’ cancers joined a long list of ailments affecting residents of West Eugene, Oregon. And they thought they knew the culprit: a nearby wood treatment facility.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 36

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

911 outage reported in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - A phone company is experiencing an outage in the Junction City area, according to the Central Lane 911 Communications Center. If you live in that area and are not able to reach 911 on your phone and have an emergency, and can’t dial out on your cell phone, please respond to the Junction City Fire Station at 1755 Juniper Street or Junction City Police Department at 672 Greenwood Street for help.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
kezi.com

New vaccine storefront at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health is opening up a vaccine storefront aimed at reducing barriers in the way of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The LCPH is opening the new vaccination site in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority. The clinic is located at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene, between Round One Bowling and the Regal Cinema. The clinic will offer all three COVID vaccines, including booster and pediatric doses. The clinic will only take walk-ins with no appointment or insurance necessary, and is free of charge.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

