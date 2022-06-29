ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Coos County officials push for fireworks safety to reduce fire risk

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS COUNTY, Ore. - From flitter sparklers to ground spinners, sparks will fly in the coming days as Fourth of July celebrations commence, but officials say while you're celebrating, keep safety in mind. Coos Forest Protective Association District Specialist Jef Chase warns a single spark on grass or a...

kcby.com

kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEL TACO ROSEBURG DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE

Del Taco’s Roseburg location was destroyed in an overnight fire early Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the blaze was reported just after 1:25 a.m. Dispatch received several calls regarding smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fourth of July at Mingus Park, July 1

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce website – Fourth of July at Mingus Park, Coos Bay – Presentation of the Flag. Boys Scouts of America at 11:00 am; Fishing ponds, face painting, FREE swimming, family competitions, clowns, kid’s entertainment, horse viewing & petting, Boy Scouts, Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. Crafts and goodie bags, food available, and much more. Fireworks by the City of Coos Bay at dusk on the waterfront. Free swimming at the Mingus Pool from 1:30-4:00 pm. ACTIVITIES AND VENDORS: 11:00- 3:00 pm – Coos bay Fire Axillary- Info Booth & Free Giveaways; Coos Bay Firefighter Volunteer Association & ODFW- Fishing Derby; Coos Bay Fire Dept.- Show & Tell of Fire Truck; Bay Cities Ambulance- Info & Giveaways; Coos Bay Police Dept.- Games, Candy & Prizes; Tender Spirit Ranch- Popcorn, Horse Petting & Info; Coos Art Museum- Face Painting; Coos Bay Public Library- Free Books & Storytelling; Boys Scouts of America- Flag Ceremony & Food Booth; Operation Home Front & American Heritage Girls; Shoreline Community Church- Cotton Candy & Snow Cones; Jump for Fun & Furry Friends; Coos Watershed Association- Lawn Games; Coos Bay Elks # 1160- Info & Giveaways; Too Sweet Photography- Selfie Station; Coos County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse; Special donations made by Coquille Indian Tribe; Coos Forest Protective Association- Smokey The Bear; Fireworks provided by the City of Coos Bay at Dusk on the Water-Front. For more information call 541-269-1191.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
FOX26

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
Politics
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING

Two transients were cited for littering within one hundred yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:30 p.m. officers contacted the men near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, due to a growing accumulation of trash and debris around and nearby the eagle statue. Officers had been there numerous times in the previous two days in an attempt to contact the culprit.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Water line break in Winchester Bay at Sunset Drive results in outages

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department was notified of a water line break in Winchester Bay at Sunset Drive, on private property, the City said Wednesday morning. Businesses and Residents in the area of Sunset Drive south to Lake Marie will experience intermittent water outages until...
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS TENT CAMPING PROGRAM

On Monday, the Roseburg City Council adopted a Tent Camping Program. Information from staff said the plan is to allow tent camping to occur in certain locations in order to provide transitional housing for those in need. In order to host tent camping, a property owner must register their location and comply with the rules for the program. Tent camping is limited to properties operated by a non-profit, public or commercial entity and cannot be located in a residential zone, except for church properties that are already in a residential zone. More information is linked with this story at www.541radio.com.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN FOR THIRD-DEGREE THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man for third-degree theft following an incident Thursday night. An RPD report said just after 11:00 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly stole beer and food from a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect then told employees to call the police while he consumed the stolen food.
ROSEBURG, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Tesla proposes building supercharger station in Sutherlin, Oregon

SUTHERLIN, Ore. - Electric car maker Tesla has submitted plans to build a supercharger station in Sutherlin. The proposed site is on Clover Leaf Loop, near Interstate 5 and several restaurant chains. Tesla supercharger stations host dozens of charging ports for electric vehicles. The company posts that it takes 15...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

