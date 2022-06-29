ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Public Schools says goodbye to Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who led the system through state intervention and left it on a clean audit, was honored Tuesday evening at a farewell party at George Washington Carver High School.

MPS ends era with sendoff for Dr. Ann Roy Moore

MPS Chief School Financial Officer Arthur Watts said that he was told that this was the first clean audit in MPS history, according to the examiner.

Former long-time MPS board member Mary Briers said Moore (and Watts) were the best hires the board made during her tenure. District 1 board member Lesa Keith said Moore was "probably the best" superintendent.

Getting to work:Melvin Brown talks about his plans as the new MPS superintendent

"It's really exciting getting a sense of the work that's been done, the foundation that's been laid, and trying to build on that," incoming Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said as the celebration came to a close. "It's exciting, so I can't wait to get started."

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

