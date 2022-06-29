Thomas Hampe Killed in Bicycle Accident on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]

MENLO PARK -- A SamTrans bus on El Camino Real in Menlo Park struck a woman walking on the road early Wednesday morning, police said.The bus was traveling south between Encinal and Valparaiso avenues around 1:20 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries. Police and medics arrived at the scene and provided first aid, after which the victim was transported to the hospital.Police were initially unable to identify the victim, however, they later found that she had been reported missing in the city of San Mateo Tuesday evening.Menlo Park and San Mateo police did not release or confirm the name of the woman. However, 78-year-old Gloria Flor was the only person reported missing in the city of San Mateo on Tuesday. Police reported just after 3 a.m. Wednesday that Flor had been found, a couple hours after the collision.Menlo Park police are investigating the collision and request anyone who witnessed it to contact them at (650) 330-6300.wn.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO