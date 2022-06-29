Trae Young Calls Zion Williamson Video a 'Meme'

The Hawks point guard found the viral video of the Pelicans forward funny.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the many reasons why basketball fans love Trae Young is because he's just like us. The Atlanta Hawks point guard is quick to react to whatever the trending topic is on Twitter. Today, it's a viral video of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunking on little kids.

As you can see in Young's tweet above, those children had no shot at stopping Williamson. Even better was the trash talk at the start of the video. As expected, Williamson ended it on a friendly note. He shook hands and complimented the kids' games.

The 6'6", 285-pound forward is a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. Despite not playing a single game this season, Williamson is still expected to be offered a max contract extension this summer. Hopefully, Williamson will be back on the court sooner rather than later. The Pelicans host the Hawks in a preseason game in Birmingham, Alabama this October.

Zion Williamson guards Trae Young during a game in 2021. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

But before then, Atlanta's front office has work to do through free agency. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear anything. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Make Sharife Cooper a Restricted Free Agent

Secret History of Atlanta Hawks Uniforms

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta