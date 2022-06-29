ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mary Kay Cabot: NFL still digging heels in on indefinite suspension for a minimum of a year for Watson

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkLCs_0gPxA7Xh00

On Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the latest with Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing, the league's desire for an indefinite suspension with the minimum of a full year, the likely timeline for a decision, Baker Mayfield's comments from Tuesday about a possible return and more.

"I was told that they're still digging their heels in on indefinite suspension for a minimum of a year," she said. "That's what they want. They haven't given that up yet, on the second day of the hearing. Now that doesn't mean that, somewhere in negotiations or discussions, that 6-8 [weeks] thing hasn't been talked about by some people. Maybe there are some who would want that, or who would abide or accept that. But for purposes of this story, I was told by a very, very good league source that that's not true. So I would just say right now, they still have in their mind what they want.

"This says to me that, if [Judge] Sue L. Robinson comes down with anything different than that, that the NFL will probably appeal. And then it will go into the hands of Roger Goodell. These two sides are taking hardline stances -- both of them. And that's where I think this could possibly be headed."

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cleveland Com
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
Distractify

Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Is Facing Rumors That She Died, but She's in Recovery

Few sports fans are more intense than the NFL's Buffalo Bills, which may explain why many of them are so worried about Kim Pegula, one of the team's co-owners. As the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Kim has been a public figure for some time now, and recently, rumors have begun circulating that she died of a heart attack, leaving many wondering what actually happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Conflicting Deshaun Watson suspension reports getting out

While initial reports about the NFL’s punishment of Deshaun Watson were said to be for at least one year, if not longer, it now sounds like the league might be okay with a decision that includes much less. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported Tuesday that he’s being...
Akron Beacon Journal

Amid Deshaun Watson suspension talk, Kareem Hunt focuses on what he can do to help Browns win

WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Ex-Ohio State Star

Jae'Sean Tate is potentially not going to be a member of the Houston Rockets next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets have declined his $1.8 million player option. Tate will now become an unrestricted free agent heading into free agency. That said, both Tate and the...
HOUSTON, TX
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy