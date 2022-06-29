Mary Kay Cabot: NFL still digging heels in on indefinite suspension for a minimum of a year for Watson

On Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the latest with Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing, the league's desire for an indefinite suspension with the minimum of a full year, the likely timeline for a decision, Baker Mayfield's comments from Tuesday about a possible return and more.

"I was told that they're still digging their heels in on indefinite suspension for a minimum of a year," she said. "That's what they want. They haven't given that up yet, on the second day of the hearing. Now that doesn't mean that, somewhere in negotiations or discussions, that 6-8 [weeks] thing hasn't been talked about by some people. Maybe there are some who would want that, or who would abide or accept that. But for purposes of this story, I was told by a very, very good league source that that's not true. So I would just say right now, they still have in their mind what they want.

"This says to me that, if [Judge] Sue L. Robinson comes down with anything different than that, that the NFL will probably appeal. And then it will go into the hands of Roger Goodell. These two sides are taking hardline stances -- both of them. And that's where I think this could possibly be headed."