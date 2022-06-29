ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star cornerback Avery Stuart down to six finalists for college choice

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
In late 2019, Alabama Christian assistant coaches Michael Summers and Greg Howard were browsing Rivals, examining the statistics of current Division I cornerbacks.

What they discovered helped confirm what they had already started to realize: They had a special talent on their hands.

Summers and Howard called freshman Avery Stuart over.

"We showed him the height, the weight, the wingspan and the 40 times of the corners," Summers said. "We're like, 'Man, you got these guys beat right now.' "

Stuart already had made a name for himself with a game-saving fourth-down stop against Saks earlier that season. But this was his potential put in perspective.

He's done nothing but realize it since. Stuart is now a 6-foot-2, 175-pound versatile marvel who can line up at cornerback, safety and even outside linebacker. He's blossomed into a 4-star recruit and the national No. 197 player in the Class of 2023 (No. 16 in Alabama), per 247Sports.

"Avery is honestly one of the hardest-working kids that I know," said Summers, now ACA's head coach. "He got in his mind that he wanted to be a Division I football player, and he began to do the things necessary in order to do that."

Next Wednesday, he'll announce his college commitment from a final six of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and Michigan State.

The Seminoles and Wildcats are favorites, with 247's expert prediction going to FSU and On3 giving FSU a 31.7% chance of landing the Montgomery product. Kentucky sits at 27.7% with Auburn (18%) in third.

Stuart was in Lexington the weekend of June 10 and Tallahassee June 24. Those have been his only two official visits, but he previously made unofficial visits to Kentucky (March 28) and Florida State (May 7).

Stuart, who had 41 tackles, 24 pass breakups and two interceptions last season, began getting college interest after his sophomore year, according to Summers.

That year, Alabama Christian took on Jacksonville in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. ACA's coaches gave Stuart the toughest assignment: all-state wide receiver Omarion Adams.

Adams finished with one catch for four yards.

"We kind of knew from the get go this kid could be something special," Summers said. "I think after his sophomore season ended, he began believing it. And then other people began believing shortly after that."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames

