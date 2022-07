On June 21, the Metro Council voted to pass Nashville’s 2023 budget. The budget came in at a whopping $2.9 billion and will allow for a 4 percent cost-of-living increase for Metro Nashville Public Schools employees and additional raises for support staff. It will cover cost-of-living raises for Civil Service Commission staff and merit raises for Metro employees. It will add an $18 per hour minimum wage for full-time Metro positions and $20 million for affordable housing. Hundreds of new positions across Metro departments will be funded. The budget, though 12 percent larger than last year, featured one line item of particular interest to onlooking reporters — a deep cut once again into Metro’s annual contract with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

