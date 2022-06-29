ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Chabad's Torah scrolls destroyed in Tallahassee fire are laid to rest in funeral ceremony

By Marina Brown
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT4HN_0gPx8mU400

It has been just under two months since a devastating fire destroyed the building and campus of the Chabad-Lubavitch of the Panhandle, a religious “home” to Florida State University Jewish students, as well as to community members.

Also known as the Moris and Lillian Tabacinic Chabad House, the building served as a center for Jewish life for the last decade, a place to socialize, enjoy a Shabbos meal, and to fuel students’ connection to Judaism.

Jewish burns: 'Dark times': Fire destroys Tallahassee Jewish center; cause of overnight blaze unclear

Fire investigation: Investigation into Tallahassee Chabad fire underway, likely to be lengthy

However, on May 8, an overnight inferno that investigators have suggested may have started in the kitchen, would leave only the brick exterior of the 11,000 square foot structure standing, incinerating everything else inside — including the treasured heart of the faith, the two Torah scrolls.

Now, the co-director of the 23-year-old Chabad, Rabbi Schneur Oirechman, along with his wife, Chanie, say that their intent is to oversee the rebuilding of the center, which for many Jewish students had become a haven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ySYy_0gPx8mU400

Raising money to build back

Rabbi Oirechman, speaking from Israel on Sunday, says that the Chabad is working with the University to hopefully secure space where services can take place during the High Holy Days in September.

Their longer-term goal is to raise $1 million by December in order to have in place temporary, modular buildings where students can gather during their ultimate goal— rebuilding the Chabad back, “bigger and better.”

That longer-term hope is to raise between “10 and 12 million dollars” for an even larger structure than the one destroyed by fire. At present, the Chabad has raised a little over a quarter million dollars.

But just as before a new direction can be embarked upon after a death, Rabbi Oirechman points out that a final resting place must be found for what has been lost.

Jewish tradition instructs that the destruction of the sacred Torah scrolls be treated as if a beloved person has died, and that includes a funeral and a burial beneath the ground for the parchment books.

“One of the destroyed Torah scrolls was on loan from the Chabad Center of Aventura South. The other was called the Offenberg Torah, donated by a student’s parents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Hn3J_0gPx8mU400

Sacred ceremony

During a ceremony on June 19 in Miami, attended by Florida Secretary of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, herself a part of the Tallahassee Chabad’s community, the Israeli Consul General in Miami, along with a number of respected Rabbis and participants, a formal Jewish funeral ceremony for the scrolls was held, a levyah.

Then, with the scrolls placed in a prescribed clay vessel, and laid inside a large wooden box, akin to a casket, the scrolls were laid to rest in the Mount Sinai Cemetery, next to the small grave of a deceased child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PG6Hv_0gPx8mU400

And then it was time to look to the future. With rabbis, students, and donors participating, they began to create a new Torah scroll.

Taking turns to each write one letter from the holy book’s beginning words, the first words of the book of Genesis, a future 600,000 letter Torah was begun, and with it hope for a new day for the Tallahassee Chabad.

Rabbi Oirechman has now already presented the nascent Torah to a professional scribe in Israel who will complete the scrolls in “approximately one year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybAk9_0gPx8mU400

“For now,” the rabbi says, “We will focus on rebuilding. In challenges there is opportunity. God is involved in everything. The message is here, and it is up to us to find it.”

With undiminished enthusiasm, he adds, “When I look at what remains, I don’t see devastation, but rather what will be."

Anyone interested in hearing more about this long-term plan and sponsorship options can visit chabadtallahassee.com .

Marina Brown can be contacted at mcdb100@comcast.net.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Chabad's Torah scrolls destroyed in Tallahassee fire are laid to rest in funeral ceremony

