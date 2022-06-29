ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'

 3 days ago
Even though Camille Kostek is adored by millions , there are times when she can be nervous about landing a job. The model has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit multiple times, but she wasn't positive she'd be featured this time around.

"You never know if you're going to get the call back every year. This year, I wasn't sure," the 30-year-old exclusively told OK! on Thursday, June 16, at an interactive event that celebrated the recent launch of Rowdy Energy 's product line Power Burn .

"They probably start shooting around the end of September, beginning of October, and the issue launches in May. They probably stop shooting around February, and I think I got my call the end of January — so you really are on pins and needles waiting," she admitted. "I was like, 'Am I getting called back?' You're so in love with the brand and the people . I think that's what is so great about this brand — they are breaking molds in this industry and saying there isn't just one body type. There is no shape size, age that they don't love and accept."

Fortunately, the blonde babe was eventually approached for her fifth time.

"It just makes you wanna do it like for life," she gushed of the opportunity. "I bring rookie energy to the shoot every time because I'm just as excited for year one as I am for year five. I hope I get the call back every year because everything that they stand for is what I believe in. It's very exciting still."

In the meantime, the Connecticut native is booked and busy, as she is the host of Dancing With Myself , in addition to working on her swimsuit collection, Swimsuits for All , but she wouldn't change having a hand in multiple things for a second.

"You can manifest your life, and you can create your reality . You need to get rid of any limiting fears that you have because you are the one in the way of achieving all that you want and that you believe in," she noted. "I remember for the longest time it was almost like, 'Pick one.' You don't want to burn out and burn the candle at both ends because you eventually could burn out. But to me, this constantly keeps me motivated."

Of course, when Kostek has some time to herself, she loves to dance and move her body . "Stretching is so essential as a dancer and that's something I've carried into my life moving forward," she shared, adding that she does child's pose every morning.

"Being active is really important to me, but meditation is so important to me as well," she said. "If you don't have your mind functioning properly, it's pretty hard to keep up physically ."

The actress usually does a "quick workout" each day, whether it's at home or with her resistance bands. If she has enough time, then she will do anything from Rumble Boxing to cycling or a dance class because she "gets bored easily."

"I like to switch it up," she said. "I always take resistance bands on the road. If I don't have a gym, you can just do in your hotel room. It's always something different, but HIIT cardio, body weight, free weight and resistance bands are the tools I use outside of classes."

Since health and mindfulness is so important to Kostek, her partnership with Rowdy Energy made perfect sense.

"It naturally fits into my life," she said. "It's clean. I very much pay attention to the ingredients I put in my body, hair, etc., especially when it comes to food and drink. I was immediately sold with Rowdy — the drink, the people behind the brand and what the brand stands for. The mission statement is 'Drink clean, live rowdy,' and that's what I'm about."

OK! Magazine

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Turn Heads At Singer's NYC After-Party By Rocking Eclectic Pink Outfits: Photos!

The twin flames take Manhattan! On Tuesday, June 28, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox continued with their pink theme when they stepped out after the "Bloody Valentine" crooner wrapped up his sold out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.Scroll down to see their bold ensembles!The musician, 32, donned a pink mesh top and pink pants, topping off the bright look with a mismatched patterned coat. His leading lady, 36, who debuted her own blush-hued locks a day earlier, stood out in a shiny magenta crop top and matching ruched skirt. Even her wrap-around heels were sporting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Actor Greg Ellis Says Pal Johnny Depp 'Took Responsibility For His Faults' During Trial: 'He's Never Said He's Perfect'

It's been almost one month since Johnny Depp came out victorious following his trial against Amber Heard, and it looks like the actor, 59, is happy he got his truth out. Depp's pal Greg Ellis, who has worked with the musician for quite some time, said he was proud of the star for sticking up for himself. "It is exceedingly rare for someone who is tagged as the respondent who has been put in the crosshairs with the false allegation of domestic violence — the silver bullet — to come out and get any kind of semblance of a victory,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Admits 'Huge Divorce' From Brandon Blackstock Is 'A Hard Thing To Navigate' With Children

Honesty hour. Kelly Clarkson is opening up more about her headline-making divorce from Brandon Blackstock and how it has impacted her career. “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been, like two years and not easy with kids," The American Idol alum, 40, confessed during her Wednesday, June 29, appearance on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese when asked by fans when they can expect new music. “I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing."Pointing out, "it's just a hard thing to navigate," Clarkson assured her fans that new music is coming, per Us Weekly. "I just got...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Glow! Sam Asghari Calls Wedding To Britney Spears A 'Fairytale': 'It Was Way Overdue For Us'

Wedded bliss! Nearly three weeks after Britney Spears tied the knot with longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, The Princess of Pop’s husband spilled all the romantic details surrounding their newlyweds status in a new interview with Good Morning America."She's amazing, she's doing great," the 28-year-old actor said of Spears, whom he met in 2016 while filming the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Although Asghari confessed that he’s still getting used to married life — "the husband thing hasn't hit me yet,” he shared — it seems the reality of the couple’s “fairytale” wedding has already sunk...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
OK! Magazine

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Laughs With Friends During Late Night Instagram Live Amid Father's Hospitalization

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama seemed to be in a better mood amid her dad's hospitalization. The 16-year-old went live on Instagram in the early morning hours of Friday, July 1, with a group of friends who seemed to be making her laugh in the midst of all of the family drama. According to Page Six, after a viewer asked Alabama why she was awake at 4 a.m., she replied she just ordered take out. However, the blonde beauty did not address how her dad is doing after being taken into the E.R. due to pancreatitis. TRAVIS BARKER'S DAUGHTER ALABAMA BY...
ALABAMA STATE
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Doesn't Care What People Think Of Her & Brendan McLoughlin's Marriage: 'He Loves Me For Me'

After years of prioritizing her career, Miranda Lambert is finally taking some time off to travel and focus on herself."I've been touring for 20 years, and I've been everywhere and seen nothing. I'm trying to use my downtime to really experience life," the country crooner, 38, shared. "I always get the boring months off, and I'm like, 'Can I just have a sunshiny month off?' So the first of July, I'm out of here, and I'm taking my Airstream."It wasn't until the star turned 30 that she "started to take life in a new direction" by putting her happiness first....
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Travis Barker Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance With Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side After Cryptic 'God Save Me' Tweet

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. The Blink-182 drummer was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 and was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It's unclear what the medical emergency was, but Barker could be seen in photos being placed into a stretcher with at least two medical personnel wheeling him into the Sinai Medical Center. The Kardashians star was seen on foot by her new husband's side.The musician lifted up his right hand at one point, showing his unmistakable skull tattoo, while only Kardashian's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Putting Career Aside To Focus On Finding Love: 'She Knows Exactly What She Deserves'

Wendy Williams has made peace with the ending of The Wendy Williams Show. The former radio jockey, 57, has reportedly been embracing life after years spent in media and is now setting her focus on finding love. According to Entertainment Tonight, Williams "is OK with everything that has happened up until this point with the show," and has been "extremely happy and focused on new beginnings and being in the most amazing position in life."WENDY WILLIAMS REVEALS SHE'S BATTLING LYMPHEDEMA, TV STAR ISN'T CONCISE WHILE SPEAKING DURING INTERVIEWAn insider revealed the daytime diva "knows that right now she doesn't have...
CELEBRITIES
