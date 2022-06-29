Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'

mega

Even though Camille Kostek is adored by millions , there are times when she can be nervous about landing a job. The model has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit multiple times, but she wasn't positive she'd be featured this time around.

"You never know if you're going to get the call back every year. This year, I wasn't sure," the 30-year-old exclusively told OK! on Thursday, June 16, at an interactive event that celebrated the recent launch of Rowdy Energy 's product line Power Burn .

"They probably start shooting around the end of September, beginning of October, and the issue launches in May. They probably stop shooting around February, and I think I got my call the end of January — so you really are on pins and needles waiting," she admitted. "I was like, 'Am I getting called back?' You're so in love with the brand and the people . I think that's what is so great about this brand — they are breaking molds in this industry and saying there isn't just one body type. There is no shape size, age that they don't love and accept."

Fortunately, the blonde babe was eventually approached for her fifth time.

"It just makes you wanna do it like for life," she gushed of the opportunity. "I bring rookie energy to the shoot every time because I'm just as excited for year one as I am for year five. I hope I get the call back every year because everything that they stand for is what I believe in. It's very exciting still."

In the meantime, the Connecticut native is booked and busy, as she is the host of Dancing With Myself , in addition to working on her swimsuit collection, Swimsuits for All , but she wouldn't change having a hand in multiple things for a second.

"You can manifest your life, and you can create your reality . You need to get rid of any limiting fears that you have because you are the one in the way of achieving all that you want and that you believe in," she noted. "I remember for the longest time it was almost like, 'Pick one.' You don't want to burn out and burn the candle at both ends because you eventually could burn out. But to me, this constantly keeps me motivated."

Of course, when Kostek has some time to herself, she loves to dance and move her body . "Stretching is so essential as a dancer and that's something I've carried into my life moving forward," she shared, adding that she does child's pose every morning.

"Being active is really important to me, but meditation is so important to me as well," she said. "If you don't have your mind functioning properly, it's pretty hard to keep up physically ."

The actress usually does a "quick workout" each day, whether it's at home or with her resistance bands. If she has enough time, then she will do anything from Rumble Boxing to cycling or a dance class because she "gets bored easily."

"I like to switch it up," she said. "I always take resistance bands on the road. If I don't have a gym, you can just do in your hotel room. It's always something different, but HIIT cardio, body weight, free weight and resistance bands are the tools I use outside of classes."

Since health and mindfulness is so important to Kostek, her partnership with Rowdy Energy made perfect sense.

"It naturally fits into my life," she said. "It's clean. I very much pay attention to the ingredients I put in my body, hair, etc., especially when it comes to food and drink. I was immediately sold with Rowdy — the drink, the people behind the brand and what the brand stands for. The mission statement is 'Drink clean, live rowdy,' and that's what I'm about."