Parkland School Shooter Sentencing Jury Sworn In

By Al Lewis
 3 days ago

The 12 jurors, who will decide if the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooter should spend the rest of his life behind bars or be put to death, have been sworn-in. The seven men and five women took the oath before they and ten alternates were told to return on July 18th for opening statements.

Earlier in the day the judge asked Nikolas Cruz if he'd been able to participate in the jury selection process with his attorneys. He agreed that he had.

#Sentencing#Jury Selection#Attorneys#Violent Crime
PUBLIC SAFETY
