Jackson, MS

You're going to pay more for fireworks this year

By Madeleine Nolan
WAPT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — Inflation and shortages have fireworks prices blowing up. The owner of Robbie's Fireworks on Highway 18 said customers will pay 20% more in 2022 than they did last year. "The shipping is what's really driving the cost of everything right now. It's what's...

www.wapt.com

WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 1. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at Battlefield Park off of Highway 80. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until the supplies are gone. Leaders […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. 80 to close for railroad repair in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of U.S. 80 in Rankin County will temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5 for railroad repair. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the highway under the railroad bridge from Guide Road to Raintree Drive. The closure will begin […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Concerns halt work on Highland Colony project

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Work on a Highland Colony Parkway project in Ridgeland has been postponed following concerns from neighbors. The Northside Sun reported Mattiace Properties proposed a 60,000-square-foot commercial retail and restaurant space with up to 280 residential units in a mixed used building. The proposal was first presented to the city’s planning and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Second boil water alert announced before previous one lifted

JACKSON, Miss. — There is once again a citywide boil water alert in the city of Jackson. It was put in place before a previous notice was lifted. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the alert Thursday after samples of water showed conditions that were cloudy to the point that could lead to an increased chance of containing disease-causing organisms.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Massive Highway 49 project approaches finish line

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Road construction on Highway 49 that seemed to go on forever is days away from completion. The end of the project, U.S. 49 from Richland to Cleary Road, opened to six lanes Friday. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all six lanes of the highway will be fully open to traffic by the end of next week.
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH imposes boil water notice on Jackson due to high turbidity levels

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has imposed a separate boil water notice on the City of Jackson due to high turbidity levels in its sampling. Leaders said samples taken earlier this week were above standard levels, which increases the chance the water may contain disease-causing organisms. Officials said elevated turbidity […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water distribution to be held Wednesday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of N. State Street and Northside Drive. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson’s citywide boil water notice affecting restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson entered day four of a citywide boil water advisory on Tuesday. Restaurant owners in the city said the boil water notice puts a strain on how the businesses can serve their patrons. “Obviously, we’re handicapped with our service of sodas, water, tea or ice machine, all of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is there hope for the Metrocenter? One developer believes there is, and working to put the finishing touches on a section not under forfeiture by the state. “Tornado got our roof and you know busted some spots off. So we’re getting ready to repair those spots,”...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Blue Cross, UMMC negotiations unresolved as deadline arrives

JACKSON, Miss. — Negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center were supposed to be resolved by Thursday, but mediation by the Mississippi Insurance Commissioner did not lead to any progress between the two parties. As a result, Blue Cross customers will...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Forest, Mississippi, are getting some much needed relief when it comes to filling up their vehicles. The Americans for Prosperity Mississippi organization rolled back their gas prices to $2.38 Tuesday at the Cox Chevron in Forest. The organization is a campaign that hopes to...
WLBT

Council to consider moratorium on opening, expanding bars on E. Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposal from one Jackson City Council member could temporarily block new bars from coming to East Capitol Street. Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay is set to introduce an ordinance at next week’s council meeting to place a 12-month moratorium on the opening of new bars along the portion of the roadway located in the Downtown Jackson Central Business District.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized multiple businesses. The burglaries took place in the early morning hours Sunday, June 26 in Ridgeland. According to investigators, the suspect was masked, wore knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweat shirt with the word CLOUT on the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Businesses move to Jackson to support emerging medical cannabis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses are opening in the City of Jackson in hopes of supporting Mississippi’s emerging medical marijuana industry. On June 1, registration began through the Mississippi State Department of Health website for the medical cannabis program. The number of registrants continues to grow. I am here...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading […]
kicks96news.com

US Department of Labor recovers $285K in back wages for 313 workers of two Morton poultry processing plants

MORTON, MS – Work in a poultry processing plant is hard: the hours are often long and the jobs expose workers to serious safety and health hazards. In return for subjecting themselves to high noise levels, dangerous equipment, slippery floors, hazardous chemicals and biological dangers, and the common risks of musculoskeletal disorders, a Mississippi worker’s mean annual wage is less than $30,000.
MORTON, MS

