ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport City Council sets election date to replace city marshal who drowned off FL coast

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et3Ov_0gPx7AbR00

The election date for voters to choose the replacement for drowned City Marshall Charlie Caldwell has been set.

The Shreveport City Council decided at their regular session meeting Tuesday to hold a primary election for the position March 25, 2023 while the general election for the position will be April 29, 2023.

The position won't be included on the November 2022 ballot because the deadline to include it has already passed.

The qualifying period for candidates will open on January 25, 2023 and close on January 27, 2023.

In the mean time, Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim Marshal.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport City Council sets election date to replace city marshal who drowned off FL coast

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 1, Kinsey Montgomery formally announced his candidacy for Shreveport City Council. He’s running for the District A seat. The 44-year-old was born in Fort Hood, Texas and raised in Shreveport. He is currently a lab technician at the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic. He also serves as a pastor and is the owner of Oh’ Taste and See Eatery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport gives startup recycler time to respond to contract terms

SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking on Shreveport's controversial recycling contractor to put up a performance bond and get on with the job. The City Council voted this week to keep a performance bond in place. It's been more than nine months since the council first approved a contract for Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts despite Edwards having no experience, equipment or employees.
KTBS

City council keeps performance bond in place for recycler

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big obstacle is still in the way of a controversial recycling contractor to restart the city's curbside pickup. A vote to lift a performance bond failed 3 to 1 at the city council. Only four members were present when the issue came up. Democrat Alan Jackson...
KTAL

Caddo Lake bridge demolition prompts warning for boaters

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation is warning boaters on Caddo Lake to use extreme caution in the area around the demolition site of the old LA 1 bridge near Mooringsport in northern Caddo Parish. Contractors blew up the underwater bridge footings from the old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Marshal#Politics Local#Election Local#Fl#The Usa Today Network#Shreveport Times
KSLA

Ursula Bowman announces run for Shreveport City Council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On June 28, Ursula Bowman announced her candidacy for Shreveport City Council’s District G seat. The seat is currently held by her husband, Jerry Bowman Jr., who is serving his last term. Ursula Bowman is a member of the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee, serving...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community gathered to honor the life of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. Caldwell was pronounced dead after he fell overboard near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. His body was later discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

What caused a water outage at Bossier Max?

Officials say a man called them in reference to a domestic dispute and claimed to be a stabbing victim. “Violence isn’t the answer and all I can hope for is peace from everyone.”. New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Back in March, the...
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OB-GYN residents train at an abortion clinic. Now where will they go?

Most obstetrics and gynecology medical residents in Louisiana train at a Shreveport abortion clinic. Now, it’s not clear where they will get that surgical instruction when most abortions likely become illegal in Louisiana and the clinic is shut down.  “We are looking to set up another opportunity for this training somewhere, whatever that is or […] The post Louisiana OB-GYN residents train at an abortion clinic. Now where will they go? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
magnoliareporter.com

Ceremony names Claiborne Parish road in memory of Old West Sheriff Pat Garrett

The dedication of the Sheriff Pat Garrett Memorial Highway was held recently on Louisiana Highway 9 just north of Homer. Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies unveiled the new signage. Highway 9 from Homer to Junction City was designated by the Louisiana State Legislature as Sheriff Pat Garrett Memorial Highway in...
KTAL

Louisiana COVID cases rising ahead of 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, local health experts are urging the public to take some safety precautions as we approach the Fourth of July. Statewide, there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last month and an even more significant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Underwater bridge supports demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews demolished the underwater supports of the LA 1 bridge going over Caddo Lake. Area businesses and residents should expect loud noises on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 12 p.m. The demolition itself took place around 4 p.m. The demolition is one part of an...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Council Makes a Decision on Recycling

In a bizarre turn of events, the Shreveport City Council voted down the latest proposal to move forward with recycling in the community. This measure would lift the surety bond required of the company winning the bid, C. Edwards Concepts. As the meeting started, there were only 4 council members...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LGBTQ community in Louisiana wants more support than they had growing up

For Steven Knight, growing up Black, queer and Christian in Shreveport meant facing resistance toward who he was from conflicting parts of his community. His church told him gay people are going to go to hell. Black culture told him “being gay is a white thing,” he said. The media’s representation of masculinity in his […] The post LGBTQ community in Louisiana wants more support than they had growing up appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Funeral services set for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner

MINDEN, La. -- Funeral services have been set for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner, who died Tuesday. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Family Life Center Gymnasium. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Graveside will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery West in Shreveport.
KSLA

Shreveport mayor, health leaders discuss hospital staffing shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference Wednesday, June 29 to discuss the impact the hospital staffing shortage is having on healthcare in the city. The mayor was joined by hospital and healthcare leaders in the community, specifically to talk about COVID-19. The mayor’s office says...
KSLA

Explosions puts 5 in the hospital

Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting incident in Bossier. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Remembering Charlie Caldwell...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy