ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Cosmic Sense: James Webb Telescope's first image will be the 'deepest image of the universe ever taken'

By Rex Ravita Ii
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXQhQ_0gPx6yKc00

In the increasingly divided society we currently live in, you might wonder, what does anyone truly have in common? Though we all have differences, there’s one commonality that has prevailed for all of humanity: we are all floating on a rock, flying through outer space at over a million miles an hour.

For years, humans have ventured away from that shared rock in hopes of learning about the universe and ultimately how it created us.

The scale and sheer size of the universe makes it impossible to truly learn everything, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Here’s what’s happening in outer space this week.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson recently announced that one of James Webb Telescope's first images will be "the deepest image of the universe that has ever been taken."

While initial test images from the telescope have already been released , the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from JWST are set to be released on July 12.

The telescope, which cost over $10 billion, launched in December 2021, and reached its final position in March 2022.

Nelson's announcement finally offers some hints as to what we can expect from JWST's first images. The telescope has already far surpassed expected performance. Lee Feinberg, the optical telescope element manager for Webb, even said the first images were "emotional."

"When the first images came down, we were in the mission control center and it was a very emotional moment," Feinberg said. "I'm happy to say that the optical performance of the telescope is absolutely phenomenal. It is really working extremely well."

While we don't yet know the exact objects or region of space Webb will focus on, Nelson hinted that the image will show the "earliest objects ever seen."

"This is farther than humanity has ever looked before, and we're only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do," he added.

HUBBLE'S DEEP FIELD IMAGES

The anticipated image from JWST may very well surpass the mind-blowing series of deep field images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

In 1994, director of the Space Telescope Science Institute, Robert Williams, used his allotted 10 percent of Hubble's observation time to observe an essentially uninteresting, 'empty' part of the night sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvO2R_0gPx6yKc00
The Hubble Deep Field (1995) Photo credit NASA

The data returned from the telescope truly changed our perspective of the Universe forever. The exposures, which were taken over the course of 10 days, captured around 3,000 distant galaxies, each in different stages of development.

Most of the galaxies were four billion times fainter than the human eye can see, and had never been observed before by any telescope.

This excited astronomers around the world as we were looking back in time at what could potentially be some of the first galaxies ever formed.

When observing distant objects in space, we are essentially looking back in time. This is due to the speed of light. Although we perceive it as relatively fast, the speed of light still takes tremendous amounts of time to travel across the vastness of outer space.

Even the light from our own Sun takes eight minutes to reach the Earth, meaning you're also 'looking back in time' just looking at our own star.

Essentially, the farther away the object, the younger it appears to telescopes from Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4PqO_0gPx6yKc00
The Hubble Ultra Deep Field (2004) Photo credit NASA

Hubble Deep Field's successor, the Hubble Ultra Deep Field image, was even more mind-boggling.

In 2004, a million-second-long exposure was captured by Hubble. The image contained a whopping 10,000 galaxies. Each of those galaxies contains an estimated 100 billion stars each.

This historic image is the deepest portrait of the universe ever taken, and includes the first galaxies that formed following the Big Bang in a period known as the "dark ages."

The image is especially astonishing considering the size of the sky it takes up. The field of view is less than 1% of the area covered by the full moon.

For some perspective, imagine you hold up the tip of a pen in the night sky an arm's length away from your body. That's how big the patch of sky used to capture the Ultra Deep Field image containing thousands of galaxies is. It would take 12,913,983 deep field images to fill up the entire sphere of our sky!

Webb's photos are anticipated to be even more fascinating, capturing some of the earliest galaxies in the entire universe. NASA's first images from the observatory will be released at 9:30 CST (1430 GMT) on NASA's website and social media channels.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Bill Nelson
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Observatory#Optical Telescope
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

This optical illusion is so hard, that only 1% of people can find the third animal

Are you one of the many fans of visual puzzles and other optical illusions that circle the web? Then this new challenge should please you. On TikTok, a user answering to the pseudonym @pasillusion shared on June 13 a video presenting a drawing, on which we can see a dolphin swallowing a small fish.
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy