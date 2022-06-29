Medical student Olivia Safady appointed to NEOMED Board of Trustees

Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown has added Olivia L. Safady to its Board of Trustees as a student member. The College of Medicine student was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to a two-year term that runs June 30, 2022 through June 29, 2024.

Safady is involved in many leadership positions at NEOMED, including course representative for the Patient, Physician, and Community 2 course to enhance student feedback and communication within the class. For the upcoming academic year, she will serve in several roles, including co-president of the American Medical Woman’s Association, community service chair of the Family Medicine Interest Group, president of the Palliative Care Interest Group, and vice president of the Preventative Health Interest Group. Safady previously served as a member of the events committee for NEOMED’s American Medical Association. She also served as the M1 representative in the Internal Medicine Interest Group where she engaged with members of the class to gather information pertaining to their interests in internal medicine.

“As a student trustee, I will have the opportunity to work with the Board of Trustees to make an impact on the educational experience of current and future students,” said Safady. “This unique opportunity will allow me to engage early in my career with like-minded peers and professionals to better my community as well as work to improve the educational experience at NEOMED.”

Safady graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and health sciences with a chemistry minor in May 2021 from Cleveland State University.