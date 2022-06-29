ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Little League opens district tournament with victory

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER — It's safe to say the Portsmouth Little League 11- and 12-year-old team was eager to get district tournament pool play started on Tuesday.

Traveling to Manchester, Portsmouth didn't forget to bring its stellar pitching, defense and timely hitting.

Playing at Reese Field, Portsmouth defeated North Manchester Hooksett Little League, 10-0 after four innings with the game being called via mercy rule. Portsmouth is set to take on Somersworth on Thursday.

Portsmouth's Jakoby Schoppmeyer went four innings and struck out 11 batters. The young pitcher allowed just one hit, facing 17 batters,

Offensively, Jackson Lafleur collected two hits and scored two runs, Jack Ferrelli had a hit with two RBI, Finn McCauley had a double with two RBI and Theo Levine had a double and a run for Portsmouth.

The district tournament starts with pool play before an elimination round, with the winner advancing to the state finals.

