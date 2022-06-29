ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise - Launch Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Noah: Scion of Paradise is a new roguelite action game, available now...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.2 Arrives in August and Adds the Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy 14's upcoming Patch 6.2, which is titled Buried Memory, will add the long-awaited Island Sanctuary that will allow players to gather materials, build facilities, care for creatures, and much more on their very own island. Revealed during the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast for Final Fantasy...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chancel (Version 1)

Begin by walking up the stairs in front of you and through the door. WAIT as soon as you get through the door. See below:. Warning: There is a Brute that patrols the bridges in this area. If you are noticed, run back to the Nave and re-enter the area. The Brute should either despawn or at least be far away from you now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scion#Video Game
IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Star Tomer Capone on Frenchie’s Little Nina Trauma and His ‘Soulmate’ Feelings for Kimiko

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” the July 1 episode of “The Boys.” “The Boys” fans who have been shipping Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for three seasons finally found out if the very dear friends will ever become something more with Friday’s second-to-last episode of the season. And while the decision made by the two — that they are more than lovers, they are family — may be one that breaks the hearts of some viewers, it’s...
TV SERIES
lexnau.com

The Man’s Miraculous Reunion With The Elephant He Once Saved!

How lovely, they know who loves & care for them. That is so wonderful. 💖. Elephants have a great memory, and here we are this elephant mamma is so grateful for the people who love her, and so the most precious thing she has, she wants to share it with them ❤️🤩😊
ANIMALS
Variety

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Breakout Melissa Navia on Lt. Ortegas’ Swordplay and Sexuality: ‘Everybody Should Be a Bit Queer’

Click here to read the full article. When the cast of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” was first announced, much attention was paid to all the legacy “Trek” characters who were getting a new life on the Paramount+ series, from Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck) to Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). Then there was Lt. Erica Ortegas, one of the only wholly original characters on the series, which takes place on the U.S.S. Enterprise roughly a decade before the events of the original “Star Trek” series from the 1960s....
TV SERIES
IGN

Choir Main Hall

Warning: As stated before, this is the most dangerous area in the entire game. There are falling hazards everywhere, and there are up to 6 possible Brute spawns depending on where you go. Helpful Tip: If you ever get lost, look up and follow the pipes. Each pipe leads from...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy