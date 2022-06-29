Little Noah: Scion of Paradise - Launch Trailer

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” the July 1 episode of “The Boys.” “The Boys” fans who have been shipping Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for three seasons finally found out if the very dear friends will ever become something more with Friday’s second-to-last episode of the season. And while the decision made by the two — that they are more than lovers, they are family — may be one that breaks the hearts of some viewers, it’s...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO