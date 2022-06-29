ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Walmart accused of scamming hundreds of millions of dollars

By Colin Martin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bIgT_0gPx6nrr00

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday that it sued Walmart, as they accused the retail giant of allowing fraudsters to use its money transfer services and scam customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

"In its lawsuit, the FTC alleges that for years, the company turned a blind eye while scammers took advantage of its failure to properly secure the money transfer services offered at Walmart stores," the FTC said.

The FTC claimed that Walmart didn't properly train employees or warn customers of the potential scams, as fraudsters were able to "cash out at its stores."

"The FTC is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties for Walmart’s violations," the FTC said.

Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, provided a statement in the news release and said that Walmart made millions by allowing the fraudsters to operate their scam.

"While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees," Levine said. "Consumers have lost hundreds of millions, and the Commission is holding Walmart accountable for letting fraudsters fleece its customers."

Walmart failed to place anti-fraud policies for years while their money transfer business grew, the FTC said in its lawsuit, according to The New York Times .

"In addition to its retail business, Walmart offers financial services to consumers in its stores, including money transfers, credit cards, reloadable debit cards, check cashing, bill payments and more," the FTC said. "Walmart acts as an agent for multiple money transfer services, including MoneyGram, Ria and Western Union, offering some services under its own brand, like 'Walmart2Walmart' and 'Walmart2World.'"

"From 2013 to 2018 more than $197 million in payments that were the subject of fraud complaints were sent or received at Walmart, with more than $1.3 billion in related payments also possibly connected to the fraud," the FTC added.

The FTC went on to list the ways that Walmart's money transfer services hurt customers. First, Walmart allowed "the payout of suspicious transfers" and in it's guide for employees said, "If you suspect fraud, complete the transaction." Walmart allegedly did not being to train employees how to deny a fraudulent payout until around May of 2017, although, the number of locations it trained employees was limited.

Other complaints against Walmart included, "having no anti-fraud policy or an ineffective, poorly enforced policy," "allowing cash pickups for large payments," "not providing materials to prevent consumers from sending fraudulent payments," "failing to effectively train or retrain staff," and lastly, "allowing money transfers to be used for telemarketing purchases."

The decision to due Walmart was determined by the FTC's 3-2 vote.

Comments / 62

S.L.M
2d ago

I feel like they are probably talking about the people that scam others into wiring them money for renting a house or buying a car that is not really theirs. Or remember the scam a few years back where the person would ask you to deposit a check for them and then wire the money to them? Then the check would bounce and the account holder would be out hundreds or more dollars. A lot of elderly can be tricked into these things. The banks always watched out and alerted them, Walmart knew and did nothing. That's messed up.

Reply(1)
14
Patrick Steele
2d ago

and only the government would see any money if the lawsuit succeeds. those that got scammed will never see a penny

Reply(1)
29
Caron Vasquez
2d ago

When I worked on there I reported all illegal activity and no one listened!!! I did refuse service to people and then they go to different employee and they would do!!! You need better security and follow up on customers using Walmart for their benefit

Reply(1)
8
Related
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

U.S. FTC Sues Walmart for Allegedly Allowing Money Transfer Services for Fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it sued Walmart Inc, alleging the company had done too little to prevent scam artists from using its money transfer services for fraud that cost consumers "tens of millions of dollars annually." Walmart, which offers some financial services, acts as an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Retail Business#Telemarketing#Fraud#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Walmart
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Department Store Closings in 2022

Since the advent of the pandemic, perennial department store chains in the midst of financial troubles closed locations while others held on. Today, following the height of the scourge and amidst rising inflation, how many such retailers will sustain is a closely monitored query.
Sharee B.

Man's Ex-Girlfriend Wins $5.2 Million Payout After Suing His Car Insurance Company

A Minnesota woman is smiling all the way to the bank after she has one of the most expensive breakups in decades. Identified as M.O. for privacy reasons, sued her ex-boyfriend's car insurance company after contracting an std during an incident where they were in his vehicle during the year 2014. The woman alleges that the man, as well as his automobile insurer Geico, were negligent in failing to protect her from sustaining bodily injuries as a result of their encounter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy