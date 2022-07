The Dougherty County District Attorney office has prosecuted and gained convictions for serious violent crimes, including murder, as the summer season begins. “As Fourth of July and summer celebrations begin throughout our county, I want to take this opportunity to wish all of our citizens a safe and happy time with friends and family,” District Attorney Greg Edwards declared, “and to help promote such a time, I want to assure our citizens and visitors alike that this office is actively engaged in helping to create a safer community.”

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO