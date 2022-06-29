North County Weather 06.29.2022

A Sierra Nevada wildfire that destroyed at least one building is threatening hundreds more structures, including some homes. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 500 structures, including homes, remained under threat early Thursday, CAL FIRE said in a Thursday morning update.
While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays. For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.
Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25. Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local...
The California law SB 1383, which takes effect in 2022, aims for people at homes and businesses to recycle their organic food waste. This will help reduce methane emissions by limiting what goes into landfills. The law requires cities and counties to provide organic waste collection services but these jurisdictions...
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
Harbor Police in San Diego are reminding people about new rules on the water ahead of the 4th of July holiday as they look for speeders, DUI drivers and any reckless activity. Fox 5 San Diego says officers are reminding boaters about the new California Boater Card requirement this year that says anyone 45 years or younger must have that card to drive a boat.
Starting July 1, California teens can sleep in a little later, even on school days. Senate Bill 328, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019, states that public high schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools must begin at 8 a.m. or later. Most school districts...
A popular restaurant in California is set to close its doors for the last time this weekend. It's always disappointing when a popular restaurant closes, but today's economic climate makes it challenging for many restaurants to stay in business.
Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the scheduled increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents...
A great white shark who attacked a California man last week might be one of the largest in the ocean. 62-year-old Steve Bruemmer was bitten while swimming near Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. Thankfully, he was rescued and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Based on the size of...
Deal or no deal? Most likely, deal. The California environmentalists who back a November ballot measure to reduce single-use plastics appear headed to withdrawing it just ahead of the Thursday deadline, following fierce negotiations with lawmakers and others on a bill that aims to achieve many of the same goals and that is supported by some influential environmental organizations.
California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California woman who, along with her doctor husband, billed insurers $44 million for unnecessary cosmetic surgeries was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Linda Morrow, 70, also was ordered to pay $14 million in restitution. She pleaded guilty...
