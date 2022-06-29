ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly, who used music superstardom to subject young fans to systemic sexual abuse, sentenced to 30 years in prison

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly, who used music...

RadarOnline

R. Kelly Name Dropped Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson In Letter To Judge Before He Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

R. Kelly worked overtime to try and convince a New York judge to not throw the book at him for his sex trafficking crimes and even resorted to dropping his famous friends' names. Radar has obtained a letter filed by the convicted criminal’s lawyers days before his sentencing. The document was previously sealed by the court, until now. Kelly accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying him to be an “evil monster” who abused young women for decades. “While it is undebatable that the jury found Defendant guilty of serious crimes, the government’s portrait of Defendant as a monster, preying on...
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
