Aliquippa man sentenced on arson charge after guilty plea

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

BEAVER − Jarone Ricco Peake, 47, of Aliquippa, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5-10 years in state prison for an arson charge Wednesday.

According to court records, on June 10, 2021, Peake entered one half of a duplex building in Aliquippa, and started a fire twice inside, attempting to burn the building down with people inside.

All of his remaining charges, including two counts of attempted criminal homicide, were dropped as a result of a plea agreement.

