Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return for England's re-arranged final test against India this week, as the smiling star hails the 'calmest' dressing room he has known and insists 'that belief can go a long way'

Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return on Friday to the 'calmest' England dressing room he has known and renew hostilities with India.

The re-arranged final Test at Edgbaston will provide another opportunity for Anderson to buy into the new England philosophy that has brought a smile to even his famously grumpy on-field face.

'In 20 years of international cricket I have never been in a dressing room before where we have been chasing 300 on a turning pitch and everyone has been so calm, believing we could do it,' said Anderson, who is expected to return in place of Stuart Broad as long as he proves his recovery from a minor ankle injury.

James Anderson is hoping to be fit enough to return for England's re-arranged Test with India

'You always get a few jittery people but from one to 11 and including the staff everyone just believed. That belief can go a long way, especially with younger players, and it does feel as if something unique is happening.'

That something has been clearly shown in England's batting but Anderson believes the ultra-positive approach of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is also rubbing off on the bowlers. 'We are just looking to take wickets all the time,' he said.

'Ben is always talking to the bowlers about different field settings and ways to get people out. It is really enjoyable to think outside the box because I'm not that creative. I have always been three slips, gully, cover.

Anderson will also have another opportunity to buy into the regime's new attacking philosophy

Brendon McCullum (above) and captain Ben Stokes have been praised since being appointed

'I certainly feel I've got more of a smile on my face than I usually do. It's so much fun to play with this group in this style.'

But Anderson is frustrated by the ongoing issues that saw 15 changes of ball during play in the 3-0 victory over New Zealand when the Dukes have gone out of shape.

'I was watching the other day and saw bowlers keep going to the umpires trying to put the balls through hoops. It was like 'get on with the game' but they are going out of shape so quickly, they go soft and they don't really swing. There's something fundamentally wrong.'

Ben Foakes went through light wicketkeeping drills on Wednesday after recovering from Covid and England will decide on Thursday whether he is fit to face India. Sam Billings stands by.