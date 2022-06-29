ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions remain in Edgewater shooting of New York rapper Lil Tjay one week later

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

Fast-rising Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was shot in an alleged robbery attempt at an Edgewater shopping center on June 22. One week later, questions still remain surrounding the shooting.

Police said Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was shot in an armed robbery at The Promenade outdoor shopping center off River Road in Edgewater, just after midnight on June 22. The man accused of shooting Tjay, Mohamed Konate, 27, was arrested at a New York City hospital hours after the incident across the river, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police said Konate was also shot multiple times during the encounter. Another man, Antoine Boyd, suffered a single gunshot wound.

Prosecutors charged Konate, of New York City, with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses, accusing the man of firing at the rapper, as well as Boyd, 22, and Jeffrey Valdez, 24, both of the Bronx, who were with him. Boyd and Valdez were each charged with possessing an unlawful weapon and were at one point in custody at Bergen County Jail, but were subsequently released. But since the incident, official information has dried up.

According to the last update provided by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on June 23, Tjay was in "critical but stable condition." Since then, prosecutors have not provided another update on Tjay's condition, despite multiple requests. Messages left with representatives for Columbia Records, Tjay's label, were not returned. The affidavit of probable cause said Tjay was shot multiple times in the thoracic cavity, which contains the heart and lungs.

Konate, who was arrested by the New York Police Department, does not show up in Bergen County Jail or New York City Department of Corrections record searches. The affidavit did not detail the severity of Konate's injuries. It's unclear if there are any court dates scheduled for Konate.

Officials have also not released any information on a suspected "unidentified co-conspirator" mentioned in the affidavit of probable cause, who police said fled the scene with the injured Konate in a white BMW and later was captured by surveillance cameras dropping him off in front of Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side at 12:29 a.m.

More: Lil Tjay, hip-hop heartthrob, was looking forward to 'good summer' before shooting in NJ

Celeb sightings Kim Kardashian and Cardi B were at American Dream three days apart. Coincidence?

According to the affidavit, one of the victims told police that Konate approached the red Dodge Durango that they were in, pointed a gun at them and demanded that they hand over their jewelry.

A witness said Konate was hit by gunfire and then dragged into the BMW, according to police.

Tjay has 7 million followers on Instagram, but his social media profiles have been quiet since the shooting. He has released two studio albums through Columbia Records that each charted in the top five on the Billboard 200. His 2021 song with singer 6lack "Calling My Phone" debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Questions remain in Edgewater shooting of New York rapper Lil Tjay one week later

