ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were credited with stopping more than 30 pounds of drugs from being smuggled into the country when they found cocaine hidden in an electric wheelchair at the airport.

Agents said the drugs were found at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport on June 20 in a press release. Police arrested Gabriel Ruiz, who is facing state felony drug charges.

CBP officers said in a news release that during secondary screening, an x-ray of Ruiz’s electric wheelchair revealed “anomalies within the seat and back cushions.” When officers investigated, they found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks containing a “white powdery substance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbXpj_0gPwzyTh00
Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport Agents said the drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers used field tests kits and tools to establish the substance was 30 pounds and three ounces of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.

“Concealing dangerous drugs inside wheelchair seat cushions is unusual,” Thomas Heffernan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Baltimore, said in a statement. “Transnational criminal organizations work very hard to conceal their illicit drugs, but this cocaine seizure proves once again that Customs and Border Protection officers are up to the task of protecting our communities by finding the drug gangs’ creatively concealed contraband.”

Last month, a passenger arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after CBP officials said they found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in their electric wheelchair.

Officers did not connect the two, but did note that both passengers who were caught smuggling drugs in electric wheelchairs were flying into the United States from the Dominican Republic.

Attorney information for Ruiz was not immediately available, WCAU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Inmate Arrested for Attempted Murder Mistakenly Released

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that … Continue reading "Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles" The post Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Wheelchairs#Drugs#Nj#Cbp
CBS Baltimore

Man Caught With 30 Pounds Of Cocaine Hidden In Wheelchair At BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A New Jersey man was caught with 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside his electric wheelchair last week at BWI Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday. Gabriel Ruiz, 34, of Union City, NJ is charged with felony narcotics importation and possession. He was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority officers at the Baltimore airport on Monday, June 21 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Officials said 13 plastic-wrapped cocaine bricks were found in the man’s Jazzy 614 electric wheelchair after the wheelchair was x-rayed. The bricks were positively identified as cocaine after officers used field test kits. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection The CBP said the bricks had a combined weight of 30 pounds and three ounces and had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. The State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Anne Colt Leitess, is prosecuting Ruiz.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Murdaugh wrote 437...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

DEA: Drug, gun warrant sparks barricade situation in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON — A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) case closed a portion of a road in Southwest D.C. early Wednesday because of a barricade situation, according to a spokesperson for the DEA. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers closed a portion of M Street Southwest to assist the federal law enforcement...
WTOP

Baltimore man indicted for multiple fake loan applications

A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for submitting several fraudulent loan applications as well as stealing the identity of a tax preparer. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron says Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr. was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

6 of 7 Men Arrested In Germantown Raid Are Gang Members

Last week, seven men were arrested after a raid on a Germantown apartment. Police said drug-dealing was happening in the location. Six suspects are validated gang members with the “Black Mob,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Thursday. In May, police received numerous...
GERMANTOWN, MD
truecrimedaily

Landscaper fatally shot in D.C. after grass clippings allegedly got blown onto man’s car

WASHINGTON (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend after clippings from a recent landscaping job allegedly got on a man’s car. On Saturday, June 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., tweeted there was a shooting investigation on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. The tweet said to look out for a Black male with blue or green eyes wearing a light shirt who headed southbound on West Virginia Avenue on a green scooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy