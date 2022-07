Rick Perry, former Secretary of Energy and Governor of Texas, tells Brian Kilmeade that the bipartisan gun legislation was a classic knee-jerk reaction by congress. Perry believes access to weapons is not the driver to the shootings, it is the culture we live in. Perry is really concerned about the red flag laws having the potential to be abused. Perry is not happy with Republican and Democrat senators who voted for the legislation and feels they may have put law abiding citizens in jeopardy. According to Perry, the real tragedy in the Uvalde shootings is local law enforcement making bad decisions including standing outside the school for over an hour.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO