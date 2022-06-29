Passaic County to buy $5M Bloomingdale horse farm with state grant, county cash

County officials agreed Tuesday to spend $5 million in public money to turn a privately owned horse farm in Bloomingdale into a county park.

The agreement approved by the Passaic County Board of Commissioners would preserve more than 100 acres adjacent to the Passaic County Community College campus in Wanaque. Currently existing as Spring Brook Acres, the private farm at 335 Union Ave. has been off the market but was listed for sale as recently as 2019 at $2.7 million.

The $5 million purchase ― up from a $4 million price point pitched by the county in 2021 ― would use a $1.25 million grant from the Green Acres Program and $3.75 million in Open Space, Farmland, and Historic Preservation Trust Fund reserves. The use of those funds requires a public hearing that has been set for July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the commission's Paterson chambers.

In the early 2000s, the property was pitched as the future home of a senior housing development containing several hundred units. Members of the town’s Environmental Commission, Skylands CLEAN and other area environmental groups contested the project for its potential to disturb land that exists as a groundwater recharge zone.

Robin O'Hearn, the former head of Skylands CLEAN, and others involved in the fight have supported the county-led acquisition since it was announced last year for its conservation benefits. However, there have been recent concerns from community members regarding lost tax revenue and property upkeep once the county gains ownership.

The site's acquisition would enhance an existing conservation area that includes nearby Passaic River Coalition preserved properties known as Federal Hill and Dragonfly Meadows. County officials considered acquiring the property as early as 2013, records show. However, town officials at the time were backing development. In 2014, local officials passed a resolution supporting upgraded water and sewer service connections despite Highlands Act development restrictions.

State court records show that 335 Union Ave. was once used as a dump for demolition debris. It is responsible for about $18,000 a year in property tax and includes a single-family home, a separate cottage and a 14-stall barn, according to its 2019 listing on Realtor.com.

