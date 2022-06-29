ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Booking Log - June 28, 2022

By Download PDF
lafourchegazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following suspects were arrested in...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Man shot multiple times, dies in Houma

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main and Naquin streets in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Agents arrest Thibodaux man for DWI on the water

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) on June 25 in St. Martin Parish. Agents arrested Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, DWIs on the water. Agents made contact with...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Police in Louisiana say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Carjacking, how to avoid becoming a victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman and her daughter were unloading groceries from their vehicle when two armed teens approached. The 57-year-old woman told reporters, “The kid stopped and looked at me and my daughter, looked at me and I said, ‘Oh God.’ Within 20 seconds the kid walked up and pulled a gun out on us.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com

Houma woman arrested for Felony Theft from local business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma woman has been arrested for theft from a private business at which she is employed. Leslie Joan Valure, 39, was charged with Felony Theft during the investigation. On June 27th, a local business owner contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

1-year-old kidnapped in Chalmette, abandoned along street near I-510

A 1-year-old was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen in Chalmette on Wednesday, and was later found unharmed but abandoned in New Orleans, authorities said. The vehicle, too, was abandoned, but the kidnapper remained at large. Investigators were seeking Johnathon Perkins, 21, of New Orleans on charges of theft, possession of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Domestic argument ends with second-degree murder charge for Louisiana woman

BAYOU BLUE La. (BRPROUD) – Crystal Ricker, 41, of Bayou Blue, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place on May 29. On that date, three different law enforcement agencies responded to a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Lake Long Dr. Upon...
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman shot on I-10 was likely targeted

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving on I-10 Wednesday near the Carrollton exit. NOPD investigators believe she was likely targeted and deliberately shot. Police still don't know the motive. This marks the 13th shooting on a New Orleans interstate this year....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Five teens arrested after Uber driver was shot, carjacked in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Five teenagers are in custody after an Uber driver was shot in New Orleans and left to die on the side of the road. The Slidell Police Department said officers found the teenagers in the victim's vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, at John Slidell Park on Tuesday. Authorities suspect the teens were "scouting" the area for another car to steal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Eighth Annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is Underway

The eighth annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is officially underway!. Community members are encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of our drop-off locations throughout the month of July. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The drive is coordinated by Synergy Bank and United Way for South Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy