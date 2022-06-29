Lafourche Booking Log - June 28, 2022

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main and Naquin streets in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) on June 25 in St. Martin Parish. Agents arrested Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, DWIs on the water. Agents made contact with...
MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman and her daughter were unloading groceries from their vehicle when two armed teens approached. The 57-year-old woman told reporters, “The kid stopped and looked at me and my daughter, looked at me and I said, ‘Oh God.’ Within 20 seconds the kid walked up and pulled a gun out on us.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Wednesday afternoon a carjacking occurred at the intersection of Metairie Road and Orpheum Avenue in Old Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says a man had his car stolen at gunpoint before the suspect drove the car into New Orleans. “I can’t even explain it...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma woman has been arrested for theft from a private business at which she is employed. Leslie Joan Valure, 39, was charged with Felony Theft during the investigation. On June 27th, a local business owner contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on...
A 1-year-old was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen in Chalmette on Wednesday, and was later found unharmed but abandoned in New Orleans, authorities said. The vehicle, too, was abandoned, but the kidnapper remained at large. Investigators were seeking Johnathon Perkins, 21, of New Orleans on charges of theft, possession of...
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Four suspects are wanted for stealing up to $4,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from a Tangipahoa Parish convenience store, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. The spokesperson said that the theft occurred at the Big Boss gas station on Airport Road outside of Hammond earlier...
BAYOU BLUE La. (BRPROUD) – Crystal Ricker, 41, of Bayou Blue, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place on May 29. On that date, three different law enforcement agencies responded to a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Lake Long Dr. Upon...
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - “I got that phone call at 2:30 in the morning that as a parent you kind of always have on the back of your mind, but you never actually think it’s going to happen to you. And I got that phone call and my life changed forever at that point,” Ava Fontenot said knowing the pain all too well.
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving on I-10 Wednesday near the Carrollton exit. NOPD investigators believe she was likely targeted and deliberately shot. Police still don't know the motive. This marks the 13th shooting on a New Orleans interstate this year....
NEW ORLEANS — Allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend and shooting a Tennessee officer while on the run, the crimes linked to BJ Brown, 32, were shocking, but not exactly surprising to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre. “He is a violent, habitual, repeat offender,” Tregre said. Tregre says Brown...
NEW ORLEANS - Five teenagers are in custody after an Uber driver was shot in New Orleans and left to die on the side of the road. The Slidell Police Department said officers found the teenagers in the victim's vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, at John Slidell Park on Tuesday. Authorities suspect the teens were "scouting" the area for another car to steal.
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams goes to trial on federal tax-fraud charges two weeks from Monday. Today, one of the DA’s former employees was in federal court, facing his own tax charges. The feds charged Greg Sauzer with misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax...
The eighth annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is officially underway!. Community members are encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of our drop-off locations throughout the month of July. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The drive is coordinated by Synergy Bank and United Way for South Louisiana.
A man was carjacked in Old Metairie just across the canal from the Jefferson Parish-Orleans Parish line Wednesday afternoon.
“Around 5:45 pm yesterday, a man was carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for a
