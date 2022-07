“Everything about me has always been about hitting singles with occasional home runs,” Jalen Brunson told me back in April, just days after he dropped 41 and 31 points in back-to-back first-round wins for the Mavericks with Luka Doncic sidelined. Without Brunson, the Mavs wouldn’t have advanced and eventually made it to the Western Conference finals. But now he’s gone and Dallas is left empty-handed. As NBA free agency tipped off Thursday, Brunson—an unrestricted free agent—reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks, who ultimately offered more money and more chances at the plate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO