Pittsford, N.Y. — A woman and her son are OK after being hit by a car while walking Friday morning. The woman and her 11-year-old son were crossing West Jefferson Road at Main Street in the village around 9:50 a.m. when a sedan hit them while attempting to turn on to Jefferson, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO